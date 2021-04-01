Why making impacts in one’s native land is important — Gboleru

In this interview, foremost USA-based industrialist and a native of Ikirun, Osun State, Prince Segun Gboleru speaks on the need to develop the community and the larger society.

In what way(s) have you contributed to the growth of Ikirun and the people there before now?

I like to keep my philanthropic gestures under wraps. Apart from having business in North America, Ikirun is one of the places I have business establishment. There was a time in the recent past that some concerned Ikirun people called my attention to the fact that lkirun lands were being sold to non-indigenes at an alarming rate, so I decided to buy some of the lands on sale from natives. I also bought those that had been sold to non-indigenes, including some already acquired by some herdsmen. The over 100 acres of land bought at the time is what is now known as S.D.A Gboleru Farm at Ikirun.

When I established S.D.A Gboleru farms, it was strictly born out of corporate social responsibility. The farm is established to engage in food processing and other agro-allied services. We have a good number of people working with us on the farm which in turn means scores of families are gainfully employed by us. At the moment, I have been talking to many sons and daughters in Ikirun home and abroad on how to move our town forward. If I may tell you, many are ecstatic and have promised to be on board whenever they are called upon. Already, we are in a talks with a Canadian university that has indicated willingness to open school of medicine in Ikirun. Also, I intend to replicate a modern cultural centre in Ikirun similar to the one I gave one of my properties for in Atlanta, Georgia, USA for the propagation of Yoruba culture and tradition.

Now that the Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Adewale Adedeji has joined his ancestors, which royal family is the next to present a candidate in line with the tradition of Ikirun?

Gboleru family is the next ruling house to present the next Akinrun of Ikirun.

How many ruling houses are there in Ikirun and what are their names?In the ruling house whose turn is it to present a candidate, how many aspirants are qualified for the stool?

According to the government gazette of 1980, during the Bola Ige administration, three ruling houses were identified-Oba-Ara, Adedeji and Gboleru Ruling Houses-as the custodians of the Akinrun stool. They were to have it in rotation. Oba-Ara ruled from 1945 to 1989 when Kabiyesi Oba Lawan Adeyemi Oyejola was the king. He was succeeded by Oba Abdul-Rauf Adedeji from Adedeji ruling house from 1991 to 2021. Now it is the turn of the Gboleru family.

Regarding the questions about the number of aspirants from the Gboleru ruling house, there are no aspirants, the choice of the elders from among the Gbolerus will be presented to the kingmakers headed by Easa. However, any prince who feels he is qualified can submit his name for consideration and then the elders choose the best person they feel can best represent the family and improve the city. It is the elders that reached out to me, and I thought of it and decided that it will be a great honour for me to serve my people and use all my wherewithal to the benefit of Ikirun indigenes home and abroad.

You are a North American-based entrepreneur. Why do you intend to leave your multibillion naira businesses abroad for a royal stool in Nigeria?

What people need to understand is that being installed as a traditional ruler is a call to duty. The ability to harness social capital and leverage it on moving the ancient city forward is paramount to me. Where I was born and raised, Ikirun, is very dear to me and I intend to use my resources, contacts nationally and internationally to promote advancement of the ancient city. It is true that I have businesses abroad and in the country, but to me, life is not just about making personal wealth, it is more about making impacts in people’s lives and leaving a legacy that will live after we are all gone. I thank God for the blessings and everything I have been endowed with, and to humanity I intend to share those God’s blessings. The platform of the Akinrun will give me a bigger opportunity to do more for our people, and demonstrate what selfless service means in practical terms. I have lived quite a bit abroad, and I have come to understand that, East or West, home is home, and that is where we can make more impact. Although, I have been engaged in many philanthropic projects in many places but I will like to keep such gestures under wraps.

