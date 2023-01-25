Why l dumped APC ― Former Adamawa Governor, Bindow

“Lack of genuine reconciliation with aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa state since the last primaries made me take the painful but necessary decision.”

As the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (A PC) continues unabated, the immediate past governor of Adamawa State Sen. Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow says he has had enough of un seriousness of the party executives.

He said the highheadedness of some party members in the state and Abuja has made the party a mockery of itself.

Bindow was elected as governor of Adamawa State under the platform of APC between 2015 to 2019 but he was defeated by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election due to overbearing interest from Abuja.

The former governor’s attempt to get a shot at the Gubernatorial ticket of the party in 2022 met a brick wall as he and four others were defeated by the lone female candidate in the contest, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani.

Bindow it was learnt has been nursing serious grievances against the party over the shabby treatment being meted to him despite being a senator and immediate past governor of Adamawa State.

His grievances reportedly climaxed when he was defeated at the Gubernatorial primaries of the party and since then he launched a subterranean behind-the-scene strategy culminating in a rapprochement with the ruling party in the state.

In a letter to the chairman of APC Kolere ward, Mubi North local government of Adamawa State, Bindow finally announced his departure from the party.

Bindow in the letter said the painful decision was taken after deep prayers and wide consultations with family members, stakeholders and followers and associates within and outside Adamawa state.

He said the unfortunate event of the 2019 general election and the 2022 Governorship primaries among many reasons led to his final exit from APC.

The former governor said the lack of genuine reconciliation with aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa state since the last primaries made him take the painful but necessary decision.





“While thanking you and the party, I wish to also inform you that my faithful supporters will be joining me across the state in leaving the party so as to Champion a cause of building a harmonious Adamawa state that will enshrine unity in our diversity toward a collective development as a people,” Bindow said

The former Governor was however silent on the political party he is moving to although his romance with PDP in recent times which is an open secret may point to the direction and destination of the governor.

Already a political support group loyal to the ex-governor under the aegis of Bindow Support Group (BSG) has since defected to the PDP and has launched a serious campaign for the success of Atiku and Fintiri ahead of the 2023 general election.

