The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, over the weekend turbaned a veteran journalist, and the North Central Zonal Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Mohammed Baba Busu (aka Beller Life) as Jakada Labari Nupe at the Etsu Nupe’s Wadata Palace in Bida, Bida Local Goverment Area of the State

Also turbaned by the foremost Monarch was Collonel. Alhassan Mohamed Majin as Kakaki Raba Nupe, the emir explained that the turbaning of the two distinguished personalities was in recognition of their contributions to the growth and development of the entire people of Bida Emirate adding that this was the significance of the qualities required to qualify someone as title holders in the Emirate.

The Etsu Nupe stated further that the reasons why the Emirate was giving out various traditional titles was to enhance peace and harmony amongst the people and to foster unity in Nupe Kingdom.

“We have gathered here today to honour our own who have contributed in one way or the other for the development of this domains and have explore ways both within and outside, performing wonderfully well in their respective endeavors in terms of committment and dedication for the prosperity of the entire Emirate” he said.

The Emir urged them not to relent in promoting the peaceful co-existence amongst the Communities by inculcating in them the act of vigilance as a way to curtail the influx of criminals in the Communities.

According to the Emir, “inspite of the bad road from Minna to Bida, the crowd of dignitaries here at the palace indicates the Love, freinds and associates have for you as you impacted in the well-being of your various Communities,I commend you for living up to the expectations of your people.”

The traditional ruler was optimistic that they will not fail in their various responsibilities bestowed on them to justify the confidence repose on them, stressing that they should uphold truth and fairness to excell among the difrent ethnic and religious groups in their Communities.

Responding, the Jikada Labari Nupe, Alhaji Mohamed Baba Busu appreciated the Etsu Nupe,Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar for the honour done to them and assured him that he and his oth r recepient of the traditional title holders will help to promote the legacies of the Nupe Kingdom within and outside the Emirate.

