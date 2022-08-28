‘Why Jaiz Bank gives Non-Permissible Incomes to charity’

Jaiz Bank has explained that it does not recognise Non-Permissible Incomes (NPI) in its books because it is against the tenet of Non-interest banking principles.

Abdulfattah Amoo, Jaiz Bank’s Executive Director in charge of Southern operations who made the clarification at the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State, said such Incomes are kept aside and given to charity.

According to the Management of Jaiz Bank, Amoo was speaking at an engagement session with the Ulama and other stakeholders as part of the Bank’s activities to deepen understanding of Non-interest banking and its benefits to individuals and society at large.

He said in most cases, NPI Usually arise due to penalties on default from customers and not because “we are violating Sharia principles; it is just that some customers did not live up to their obligations.”

“It is not that the dynamics or the way we sold the product or the sequence of what we did is what went wrong. It was because the customer was negligent and didn’t play his own part in the contract. The law of regulations within Sharia permits Islamic banks to charge penalty to shape the right behaviour,” Amoo further explained.

Amoo reiterated that the Bank is not allowed to take a kobo out of such penalty because “it is not my own income. It is Non-Permissible Incomes and would be given to charity.”

