Bolaji Idowu, pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre has explained why it is “shameful” for a man to marry a woman for money.

In a recent sermon, a clergyman questioned why a “grown” man’s success plan would be to marry a “lady from a rich family”.

He also referred to such thought processes as a “consumer mentality,” claiming that such folks “lack critical wisdom.”

Bolaji said, “One of the most shameful things I have seen is when men try to marry women for money.

How can you be a grown man and your dream in life for success, your life strategy for success is that I will find a rich girl from a rich family and I will marry her

“Is it because you believe there is nothing in you that can produce? That is consumer mentality.

How do you want to do marriage and in planning for your marital finances, you plan that people will give you money to do your marriage? Does it not show that you lack critical wisdom?”.