Why it’s easier to succeed as a Nigerian artist than a Ghanaian artist in the global music space

Do you want to know why it is easier for Nigerian artists to succeed in the global music space than Ghanaian, South African, and artists from other African countries?

It is very important to know the major reasons why Nigerian music artists are more successful than other African music artists in today’s world.

There are so many things that Nigerian music artists usually do better than Ghanaian, South African, and other African countries’ music artists.

If you are a musician or record label executive from Ghana, South Africa, or other African countries, then you need to read this informative article to the end so that you will be able to correct the popular mistake that music artists from several African countries are making that is stopping them from being seen in the international music scene.

Immediately you solve these problems you will be able to enjoy the opportunity and advantages that an average music artist from Nigeria usually enjoys in the international music scene.

Nigerian Population

Currently, there are over 200 million people in Nigeria, and most of these individuals are music lovers. So with the help of this large population, it is very simple and easy for talented music artists to become successful with the help of millions of music streams, YouTube video views, and other things that are needed to succeed in the Nigerian music industry and international music space.

Other African countries are not as populated as Nigeria, this large population allows Nigerian artists to succeed even more than their African counterparts.

Once a song begins to get millions of views on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms, it will begin to get global attention because it will be on the top of the chart on several major streaming platforms from there it will begin to get more views and streams than other music in the same category.

Nigerian Lifestyle

Nigerians are known for music and they are music lovers, all countries of the world know this. That’s why it is so easy for Nigerian artists to succeed in the global music scene than other artists from other African countries.

Even though other African countries’ citizens love music as Nigerians do, Nigerians love their music and support their amazing artists over the years and currently, this is one of the major things that make them a Nigerian artist superstars and successful.

An average Nigerian is ready to pay any amount to watch their favorite artists perform live, it is not so in other African countries. Although they used to go to music shows to support their favorite artist, they do not do as Nigerians do.

Nigeria is the only country in Africa that invests so much in its music industry and most of this investment comes from the private sector. The Nigerian government does not invest in the music industry, unlike other countries.

A lot of investors in the Nigerian music industry invest in promoting young talented artists, investing in music promotion, publicity, and other things that are needed to succeed in the music industry not just in Nigeria but all over the world.

You can check out celebrity biography to know more about Nigerian music legends.

Investment in Nigerian Music Legends

Several Nigerian music legends have been in the international music scene for a long time. The amazing publicity has helped a lot of Nigerian artists over the years and currently.

A lot of Nigerian artists now enjoy the good work of Nigerian music legends which they have done in the international music space even before they were born.

Fela anikulapo-Kuti and King Sunny Ade are some of the Nigerian music legends that have been in the international music scene during their active years.

Music Promotion And Publicity In Global Music Scene

It is impossible for you as an artist or record label executive to succeed in the international music scene if you don’t invest in the international music scene.

A lot of people, especially music lovers that do not know so much about the music business think that international attention or recognition came naturally or organically. It is not so, you need to invest in music promotion as a music artist or record label executive in several countries around the world so that you will be known.

A lot of Nigerian artists have invested so much in music promotion overseas which is why they are known in the global music scene. Although it is expensive to promote music in several countries of the world, especially in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and other popular and world-class countries of the world.

Good And High-Quality Music

Millions of music are released especially on Fridays in Nigeria and other countries of the world. Most of these songs get less than 1 million streams in a year because they are not good enough for millions of music lovers around the world. One of the major problems why a lot of music artists do not succeed not just in Nigeria but in all countries of the world is bad or low-quality music.

As an artist, you need to work on creating high-quality music, good lyrics and make sure your music is world-class standard.

Nigerian music artists are known for creating high-quality music which is why it is well accepted in all countries of the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other world-class countries. Although other African countries’ music artists create high-quality music, it is not as good as what Nigerian music artists are known for.

Now you know the major reasons why it’s easier to succeed as a Nigerian artist than a Ghanaian artist in the global music scene.

If you are an artist from Ghana, South Africa, and other African countries or you are a music executive, then you need to try as well to correct your mistakes, in case you are making any of the mistakes that do not let you succeed in the international music scene.

You can copy any of the strategies of Nigerian music artists to succeed in the international music scene.

