Why I’m yet to visit Ooni of Ife — Alaafin of Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has explained why he has not yet visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, clarifying that the delay is due to scheduling and not any disagreement between them.

Oba Owoade’s recent visit to the Oluwo of Iwo sparked widespread speculation on social media, with many interpreting the gesture as a snub to the Ooni of Ife.

The speculation intensified following comments from the Oluwo, who asserted that the Alaafin holds superiority over all traditional rulers in Yorubaland, sparking talk of tension between the two monarchs.

In a viral video circulating online, the Alaafin addressed the matter directly, clarifying that there was no conflict between him and the Ooni. He explained that a visit to the Ooni had been planned but had to be postponed.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said, “It is not something you hide. Before we made all preparations for this journey, one of the kings I intended to visit was the Ooni of Ife.

“I informed my PA and Chief of Staff earlier to know when we would visit him, and his PAs were also contacted before we were informed he went to Kazakhstan.”

“People who do not know about this are the ones spreading rumours on the internet. I have no rift with the Ooni. There was even a time I was with the Soun (of Ogbomoso), and we both spoke with the Ooni on the phone.”

The monarch, however, called on the public to ignore the unfounded rumours, describing them as baseless and the work of mischief makers.

This is coming few weeks after Oba Owoade addressed controversy sparked by a viral video showing him seated while greeting the Ooni at a public event hosted by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Ibadan.

Tribune Online reports that the footage captured the moment the Ooni arrived, prompting other monarchs to rise and exchange greetings, while the Alaafin remained seated.

Responding through a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Kolade Oladele, the Alaafin dismissed the online reactions as a deliberate attempt by bloggers and commentators to sow discord between Yoruba traditional rulers.

He described the controversy as a distraction from pressing issues such as insecurity, economic hardship, and youth development.

He also reaffirmed his deep respect for the Ooni of Ife and all custodians of Yoruba tradition, stressing his commitment to inter-royal collaboration as a foundation for peace, unity, and progress in Yorubaland.

