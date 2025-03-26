Tinubu blurring line between state power, 2025 will sweep away, Atiku to judiciary, Economic hardship protest, June 12: Opposition’s lack of capacity to unite, threat to democracy — Atiku, 2027 presidential race Atiku
PoliticsTop News

Why I’m unsure about 2027 presidential race – Atiku

Abisola Adigun

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed uncertainty about contesting in the 2027 presidential election, citing the need for a strong and viable political platform.

Atiku made this known in an interview for the yet-to-be-aired television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie.

His remarks came shortly after he announced a coalition of opposition leaders working to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

When asked if he would run for president in 2027, Atiku responded, “I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy.”

Despite his uncertainty, Atiku did not rule out the possibility of contesting, emphasising the urgent need for competent leadership in Nigeria.

“I have not seen Nigeria in dire need of, you know, an experienced and credible leadership than this time. We had a similar, you know, what would I say, merger in 2014. About four of us or is it three? We all ran for president and one of us emerged, and we all supported the one who emerged, and he won,” he added.

 

