Why I’m undergoing breast reduction surgery – Ex-BBN star, Dorathy Bachor

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has opened up about her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery, describing it as a step towards personal freedom as she prepares for a new phase of her life.

The reality TV star disclosed this during an interview with TVC, where she explained that growing older had changed her priorities and strengthened her resolve to undergo the procedure.

“I think it’s the time for me to do it. Growing older you just want other things. Call it freedom, call it whatever, I just feel like it’s time. Talking about it is a step forward for me. I will share more about it definitely.”

Dorathy had earlier revealed that she was preparing for the procedure after putting off the decision for three years because of her fears.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the entrepreneur announced that she had attended a consultation for the surgery, signalling her readiness to move forward with a decision she had struggled to make.

She tweeted, “Finally got that Breast reduction consultation😪

After 3 years of procrastinating, I’m finally facing my fears. 2027……..New year, New Me”

Her decision comes after years of speaking about the difficulties of having a large bust, particularly the challenge of finding comfortable and properly fitting bras.

In March 2021, she discussed the issue during an Instagram Live session with media personality Ubi Franklin, explaining how her personal struggles with finding suitable underwear inspired her entry into the lingerie business.

She later established her lingerie brand, My Full Chest, drawing on her experiences to provide underwear options for women with fuller busts.

Dorathy became widely known in 2020 after competing in the fifth season of Big Brother Naija, tagged Lockdown. She finished the competition as the first runner-up, behind Laycon.