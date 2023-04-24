Renowned Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has opened up about her personal life in a recent interview with Oak TV.

The curvy 33-year-old actress disclosed that she is still a virgin due to her crippling social anxiety, which has prevented her from being in a relationship that has gone beyond emotional intimacy.

When asked about her body count, the talented thespian said, “I’m still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety. I still have not been in a relationship that has gone to that level.”

Her shocking revelation has left many fans bewildered and has sparked conversations online.

