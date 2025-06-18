Why I’m pushing for timely justice delivery in Nigeria — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Wednesday emphasized that his motivation for sponsoring a bill aimed at setting definitive timelines for civil and criminal cases stemmed from the urgent need to address the staggering backlog of cases crippling Nigeria’s judicial system.

Hon. Kalu States this while delivering a keynote address at the 2025 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja Branch themed: ‘Unlocking Opportunities: New Frontiers’.

He said that by establishing clear timelines, the proposed constitutional amendment bill titled “A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to set time within which civil and criminal cases and Matters are heard and determined at trials and Appellate Courts in order to eliminate unnecessary delays in justice administration and delivery, and for related matters’, ultimately seeks to enhance justice delivery, promote efficiency, eliminate unnatural delays and restore public confidence in the judiciary.

Hon. Kalu said: “Our judicial system, the very bedrock of our society, is burdened by a staggering backlog. As of the first quarter of 2024, our superior courts alone reported a total of 243,253 pending cases, comprising nearly 200,000 civil and over 43,000 criminal matters, excluding the Supreme Court.

“Civil and commercial disputes, in particular, can languish for years, even decades, with some civil matters taking 10 to 20 years to resolve. This sluggish pace undermines justice and erodes public confidence.

“It is in this regard that earlier this year, I, together with other distinguished lawmakers, sponsored and saw the passage for second reading of a crucial bill in the House of Representatives aimed at setting definitive timelines within which civil and criminal cases must be heard and determined at both trial and appellate courts.

“The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to eliminate unnecessary delays in the administration and delivery of justice by mandating that, except for election petitions, superior courts of record deliver judgments in writing within 270 days of filing, while inferior courts or tribunals are required to do so within 210 days.”

The Deputy Speaker also underscored the importance of leveraging technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), in the judicial system to further enhance justice delivery.

He highlighted the potential of AI in transforming the judicial system, particularly in legal research and case management.

“Law as it ought to be: A Vision for Transformation The theme, “Unlocking Opportunities: New Frontiers,” compels us to envision “Law as it ought to be.” This is a future where our legal profession is proactive, adaptive, and a powerful catalyst for economic expansion, social progress, and a more just society. It demands a shift from being merely “technistic lawyers,” narrowly focused on statutory interpretations, to becoming “men and women of affairs,” possessing a comprehensive understanding of the global financial and industrial complex. Thus, it is only right that we explore these new frontiers as follows: Legal technology (LegalTech) and innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

“Other high-demand areas include blockchain and cryptocurrency law, space law, and wealth management.

“Our younger practitioners, often more attuned to technological advancements, are uniquely positioned to excel in these tech-driven fields. The future demands deep specialization and technological fluency, including AI prompt engineering, digital research, and data interpretation.

“Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Legal Research and Case Management: AI is not a distant concept; it is here, and it is transforming our work.

“Our vision for ‘Law as it ought to be’ is not just to digitize existing processes, but to use digital transformation as a catalyst for a comprehensive overhaul. A fully digitized and virtualized judicial system would drastically reduce our current backlog of 200,000 unresolved cases and make justice more accessible. This would also significantly improve Nigeria’s attractiveness for local and foreign investment, especially given our current ranking of 186th out of 190 countries for enforcing contracts.

“To achieve this, we must expand digital case management systems, e-filing, and remote hearing infrastructure nationwide. We must address the chronic underfunding of the judiciary and provide mandatory, continuous training on new technologies for all legal personnel”, he said.

Acknowledging that the regulatory laws in Nigeria’s AI ecosystem are fragmented, Kalu called for a comprehensive piece of legislation to resolve it, adding that the judicial system must also explore other similar grounds for efficiency.

“Our regulatory landscape for AI is still fragmented, relying on existing laws not specifically designed for AI. While the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is working on a National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP) and the recently released 2024 National AI Strategy (NAIS) outlines a path for Nigeria to become a global leader in responsible AI innovation, we need dedicated, comprehensive AI legislation.

“This framework should define AI’s scope, specify regulators, codify ethical principles, and delineate responsibilities and liabilities. We must also explore innovation sandboxes, similar to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s regulatory sandbox for fintech, to allow for real-time testing and refinement of regulations,” Hon. Kalu said.

