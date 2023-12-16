On Friday, Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said the need to ensure effective management of public funds for the benefit of all citizens of the state informed his commitment to complete all projects initiated by his predecessors in office, namely ex-governors Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola, respectively.

He contended that irrespective of political affiliations and religious divides, the state’s revenue must be judiciously expended for the benefit of all.

Adeleke made this disclosure while inaugurating the office complex of the Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OHIA), constructed by the state government.

He expressed optimism that the office would create a conducive environment for the administration of health insurance policies.

Adeleke stated, “I pledge to complete all abandoned and uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administrations. I remain committed to that obligation. Public funds must never be wasted due to political differences. I have completed several of these uncompleted projects.

“Today, we are inaugurating another inherited project to house a very successful state agency, the OHIS. From this new edifice, our administration will continue its drive towards expanded health coverage and access. The Health Insurance Office complex is to create a conducive environment for the administration of health insurance policies for better health for Osun citizens.

“We are creating an enabling environment to retain our health professionals. We target action against Japa syndrome. Our government has approved the full payment of hazard allowances to all our health staff, as approved by the Federal Government.

“We also intend to replace all healthcare workers that have left with new ones with improved packages. This has been adequately appropriated for in the 2024 budget.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage the informal sector—traders, artisans, businessmen, unions, etc.—to key into the programme. The premium is so small, and the benefit is so large. The government will continue to support the Osun citizens through OHIS until we are able to achieve universal health coverage, “Adeleke averred.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of OHIA, Dr Rasaq Akindele, explained that the agency had almost enrolled all the pensioners in the state as directed by the state government, assuring that the agency would not cease from its core mandate, just as he tasked residents who are yet to key into the health insurance programme to do so without delay.

