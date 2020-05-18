Why I’m partnering Oyo govt on Olorunsogo-Akanran Road rehabilitation― Ilaji Resort boss

The chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Ibadan, Chief Dotun Sanusi, has explained that his decision to go into partnership with the Oyo State government on the rehabilitation of 17-kilometer Olorunsogo-Akanran Road in Ibadan was born out of his conviction that the government cannot solely provide all the needs of the citizenry, especially ones that have to do with infrastructure.

Under the partnership arrangement, Sanusi, a petroleum engineer and entrepreneur, is providing the funding with the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSTROMA) seeing to the provision of manpower.

Authorities of Ona-Ara Local Government Area, under whose jurisdiction the road falls, are not left out in the execution of the project which terminates at Gbedun, near Oloyo village where two of Sanusi’s businesses, Ilaji Farms and Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts, are located.

In an interview with newsmen, Chief Sanusi, who is also the proprietor of the International College of Arts, Science and Technology (ICAST), Ibadan, said he would not relent in contributing to the development of Akanran community, Ona-Ara Local Government Area and Oyo State as a whole.

“Ilaji Farms, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort and other businesses are here, which are engaging and empowering the people. There are hundreds of people who make their living here and they are entitled to a good road for easy movement and transportation of their merchandise.

“We cannot continue to wait for the government to do everything. I want to thank the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for allowing this partnership, because our efforts to strike a similar collaboration had failed in the past.

“I must also commend the quality job being done by men of OYSTROMA,” he said.

