Former two-term member of the House of Representatives, who represented Ibadan North-West/South-West Federal Constituency, Hon Babatunde Oduyoye, has said that he has decided to team up with other progressive-minded allies to rescue the state in 2027.

Oduyoye, in an interview at the weekend, said that he has joined hands with other like minds in the progressives camp to deliver Oyo State to the progressives in the 2027 election.

He said that he was working closely with Engineer Jubril Dotun Sanusi, who is equally championing the re-election campaign of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governorship election of Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the APC.

He said: “We are together (with Sanusi). The first time Makinde contested the election, we knocked Sanusi’s doors, and he supported us without conditions. In 2023, when Makinde sought re-election, though Sanusi was initially reluctant, and he had a good basis to be reluctant because he gave all he had, as he normally does for elections. Yet the only road leading to his resort, which the governor, on his own, promised to fix, was left undone.”

ALSO READ: Nigerians will only vote for lovers of masses

He said that following a rapprochement between the governor and Sanusi ahead of the 2023 election, the businessman and philanthropist obliged and donated transformers to at least 20 communities in support of the governor’s campaign.

“And for the 2023 re-election of the governor, he connected over 20 communities to the national grid. That was why the first official function of Governor Makinde, after winning the 2023 election, was the commissioning of the transformers Sanusi donated to the communities during the campaign. “So, I am together with Dotun Sanusi. We consult, we collaborate, and we have made a lot of things work politically. So, I am with him.”

He said that Oyo State in 2027 needed a rescue mission, adding that something similar was done in 2023.

“At that time (in 2023), somebody had to be rescued. And the mission succeeded in rescuing the person. But now, the aim is to rescue Oyo State and ensure that the state is on a path towards progress,” he said.

He also spoke on his association with the socio-political organisation, Oyo Lagba Forum (OLF), adding that the group would also be playing a significant role in the politics of 2027.

Oduyoye said: “The Oyo Lagba Movement will equally be playing a prominent role. We are already playing a role underground, and when the time comes, or necessary resolutions have been passed, in tandem with the existing constitution of the group, pronouncements will be made very soon.

He added: “So, the Oyo Lagba Forum, I am part of it. I am an integral part of it, and I believe in the ideals, ethos, and norms of Oyo Lagba. It is a noble group and emphasizes mentoring, which is absent in this part of the country, mentoring our young ones and having a lot of seminars and discussions, which I have been an advocate of through my annual birthday lectures.

“So, I am an integral part of Oyo Lagba. Though, at the initial stages, retired CP Fatai Owoseni is the face of Oyo Lagba. We wanted it like that. And with the respect that people have for him across the country, Oyo Lagba has been populated, and you cannot imagine how successful the membership has been. So, I’m part and parcel, and fully involved in the Oyo Lagba movement.”