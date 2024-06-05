The general overseer of House of Miracles Ministries, Mr. Sampson Amoateng, has counseled congregations to adhere to the scriptural practice of tithing payments being made voluntarily rather than under duress.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Amoateng, the person making the appeal, clarified that tithing is a biblical custom in which a person donates a percentage of their earnings to charitable causes and the community.

He claims that paying tithes and offerings is a biblical custom that should be carried out voluntarily rather than under duress.

“The concept of tithe is rooted in the biblical teachings of the Old and New Testaments, as recorded in Deut. 14, Matt. 6 and Malachi 3:10.

“I am against pastors or churches forcing people to document their tithe cards, saying, ‘my money is mine.

“It is carnal to document tithe cards. Tithing is a spiritual discipline that requires faith, trust, and obedience,” he said.

According to Amoateng, paying tithes expresses our appreciation for God’s favor and provision as well as our faith in His capacity to meet our needs.

He stated, “Tithing has practical benefits; it helps to sustain the church and ministries, enabling the gospel to be preached and the needs of the destitute and impoverished to be met.

According to Amoateng, tithing encourages members to have a sense of belonging and shared accountability as they band together to support the church’s operations.

He noted that giving money to those in need is a common practice among non-churchgoers as a form of tithing, and that this is a voluntary practice.

“Tithe is a vital aspect of religious practice that demonstrates our gratitude, obedience, and trust in God.

”It is a spiritual discipline that requires faith and commitment, but yields rich rewards in terms of spiritual growth and financial responsibility.

”As we consider our relationship with God and our role in supporting the church, may we embrace the practice of tithe with joy and generosity,” he said.

By doing this, He claimed, people would glorify God and help establish His earthly kingdom.

Amoateng, a Ghanaian who was stationed in Accra, advised people to follow God’s instructions and dedicate themselves to His mission.