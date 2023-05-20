The Chairmen of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC, Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, has explained that the Local Government Election scheduled for Friday, 19th May 2023 did not hold, stating that it was due to some challenges.

Prof. Mkpa, in a chat with a radio station in Umuahia weekend, explained that the commission was yet to vacate prevailing orders from Arochukwu and Bende High Courts, which bared them from conducting the election.

“Incidentally, we have some encumbrances, hitches here and there. Our offices are under lock by NLC, and they went there to chase everyone out.

“There is no chance that the situation would improve by Friday when the election is supposed to be held.

“Furthermore, we are expecting that two court orders served us from Arochukwu and Bende baring us from conducting the election would be vacated. ABSIEC, as a law-abiding commission, would not want to be charged with contempt of court. So, we are waiting for the court order to be vacated.

“We are also hoping that Labour would resolve their issues and allow our workers to return to their offices. As a result of the court injunction, parties have also not come out to purchase forms, and the time is fast-moving. Am afraid it’s neither here nor there”.

All efforts to get the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Christopher Enweremadu for his reaction failed as he was not picking up his calls.

