Why ICPC summoned, grilled four Oyo LG chairmen in Abuja

Fresh facts have emerged on why four caretaker committee chairmen in Oyo State were summoned and grilled for six hours by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja, last Thursday.

Investigations by Tribune Online on Sunday revealed that the chairmen, since assumption of office, have been using councils’ tractors for personal use as well as contracting them out for business purposes.

The affected chairmen, according to an impeccable source are Ibadan North-West, Ramoni Olanrewaju Adepoju; Ibadan South-East, Alawode Emmanuel Oluwole; Ibadan South-West, Kehinde Adeyemi Akande and Ibadan North-East, Ibrahim Akintayo.

Findings further showed that the embattled chairmen allegedly contracted the tractors for business use at a cost of N80, 000 per day and did not remit the funds into councils’ coffers.

According to reliable source, who did not want his name in print, “the chairmen have been using the tractors for business purposes. N80, 000 per day since they assumed offices, running into millions of naira but unfortunately they were diverting the money into their private accounts.”

It will be recalled that the chairmen were grilled by the commission for six hours in Abuja for allegedly embezzling public funds last Thursday.

They arrived the commission at about 10:30 am and were not released until 4:30 pm.

The chairmen, who were visibly angry when coming out from the commission’s headquarters, told Tribune Online who approached them that they could not entertain any discussion at the moment.

Tribune Online had earlier contacted the Chairman of Ibadan South-West, Kehinde Akande (at 10:07 am), and he said they were in Abuja and were heading to ICPC office.

When it also contacted the Information Officer of Ibadan South-West Local Government, Mr. Gbadebo Adejare, on phone thereafter, he confirmed that the chairman was in Abuja but declined further comments, saying: “He (chairman) is in the best position to tell you why he’s in Abuja.”

The chairman, Mr. Akande later sent a text, asking: “Who gave you my number? I don’t know what you are talking about.”

When contacted on phone, the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said: “You have the story already. And I am driving now, please. I am on the road. I am driving, please. Please.”

