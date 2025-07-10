Why I won’t support Northern candidate in 2027 —Ortom

The immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday, gave reason for his continued support for a Southern president to emerge president again at the 2027 general elections, declaring that he will not support any candidate from the Northern part of the country.

Ortom, who was among the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that threw their weight behind the incumbent president and then candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he would not support any candidate from the North until 2031.

Speaking at a media interaction in Makurdi, Ortom stated that the North should wait till 2031 before taking a shot at the country’s most exalted seat.

He stated that in line with the gentlemanly agreement, a southerner should be allowed to complete the eighth year in office.

The former governor, who distanced himself from any coalition, however, stated that if his party, PDP, should produce a presidential candidate in 2027, such a candidate should come from the southern part of the country.

He, however, submitted that if there is a need for what he described as ‘strategic partnership’, he is ready to embrace it.

According to him, “Till today, I, Ortom, believe in southern presidency, even if my party (PDP) is producing a candidate for presidency in 2027, the candidate must be from the South. South should be allowed to complete eight years..

“So, for me, I am not supporting a northern candidate”.

“I remain a member and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, I am even a board member of my party, and I don’t believe in coalition, but where there’s a need for strategic partnership, you will see me there.”

The former governor lauded Tinubu’s administration for the ongoing reforms and submitted that the reforms were adding value to the economy.

“Tinubu administration is doing well, he is ensuring that the rule of law prevails, and this is good for our country.

“The oil industry had been a place where a few cliques siphoned our common wealth, but with the removal of subsidy, there is a lot of money in all the states.

“The president even stated this during his visit to Benue at the height of the killing of our people in Yelwata, where he said that no state would say it doesn’t have money to pay salaries.

“Also, the tax reform is a good step, and the ongoing reforms will help our economy to grow. Tinubu is not partisan; his dream is to make the country grow,” the former governor added.

Ortom described the immediate past administration of Muhammad Buhari as the worst since independence.

He added, “From independence till 2015 and 2023, when I was involved, Buhari administration took the country from top to bottom.”

The former governor stated that because of his stance not to betray his people, his administration was denied a N75 billion grant expected to clear salary and gratuities as well as to provide infrastructural development.

