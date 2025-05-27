Why I won Guinness World Records in my 70s — Nigerian-British citizen

A Septuagenarian Nigerian-British Citizen, and a Former Mayor of London Borough of Enfield, Kate Anolue has won the Guinness Book of World Records.

Speaking exclusively with Tribune Online, Kate said the award was a product of a multiplicity of factors ranging from her unrelenting contribution to the development of the community and working as a full-time Midwife where she successfully delivered 1000 babies.

She stated that being exemplary in her home front as a single mother with four kids who graduated from the different top Universities in the country was counted.

Anolue pointed out that her double Mayorship of Enfield, being distinguished with Honorary Freedom of the borough in 2007 for a long time, and being the Governor of two schools for over 30 years added to the criteria for finding her worthy of the award.

“I have got a history of non-stop community work.

“It is almost like from the moment I came to the United Kingdom, I have not stopped.

“As a single mother looking after four kids and within that working as a full-time midwife, where I delivered 1000 babies.

“Not only that, I then brought up those four children and they are all graduates.

“Thereafter, I became a Lawyer and got into politics, helping out the residents in the community.

“I was also the Mayor of the London Borough of Enfield twice.

“I had Honorary Freedom of the borough in 2007 for a long time. I have been the Governor of two schools for over 30 years.

“It is substantial when you look at all of these hats and those were what they looked at before writing my name in the Guinness Book of Records.

“Guinness Book of Records asked me to write about my profile. I wrote it and they asked people to assess it,” she said.

