In this interview by DARE ADEKANMBI, Accord senatorial candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District and current House of Representatives member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Honourable Shina Peller, speaks on the clamour of Oke-Ogun people to have their son as senator for the district, what Accord represents, his chances, among other issues.

You have been going round the 13 local government areas in Oyo North to seek the support and votes of the people. What has the feedback been like?

The feedback has been so overwhelming. Firstly, the people are tired of the present system and they need a breath of fresh air. And this is one thing my party, Accord, has come to offer. Accord is the only party in Oyo State that has chosen a woman as its deputy gubernatorial candidate. Also, Accord has given rare opportunity to young people. I am the oldest Accord senatorial candidate in Oyo State. Even our gubernatorial candidate is just 52 years old. Thirdly, Accord is a party that abides by the principle of equity, fairness and justice. This is the reason the people of Oke Ogun and Oyo North have chosen Accord as their party.

Are the people of Oke Ogun really determined to have their son represent the district this time after voting for an Ogbomosho person for two terms now?

Yes, they are more than ready. They see this liberation mission as their own project and this is why they are talking and building conversations around it here and there. They are supporting us with everything they have. Oke Ogun people are speaking with one voice on this project. This liberation mission isn’t even only for Oke Ogun because the liberation of Oke Ogun means further development of Oyo State as whole because the region occupies the larger percentage of land in Oyo State. To show that Oke Ogun people are ready, a patriotic indigene of Saki donated a space bus to aid our campaign activities and movement

People say you are running against veterans in the district, Senator Fatai Buhari and Honourable Mulikat Akande-Adeola. Do you feel threatened that these people have been in politics long before you and might have jokers up their sleeves to use for victory?

It is not how long but how well. So, I don’t feel threatened by anyone. Don’t forget that everyone cannot be a master in everything. I’m sure there are things that I am very good at that they don’t have. I believe that it is the people that are in the best position to judge . So we should just wait for the election and the results. I don’t feel threatened at all. The wish of the majority shall prevail at last.





How confident are you about the election?

I am very confident because our aspiration is hinched on principle of equity, fairness and justice. And the lead messenger of the message, I have lived by example by not going for the second term as a member of House of Representatives. My people appreciate me for this; and that’s why they are giving me necessary support.

It is known that Accord has a presidential candidate but looking at Oyo State and indeed the South-West where a Yoruba man is the APC presidential candidate, where even Peter Obi is also enjoying some support, how are you ensuring that the issue of the choice of a presidential candidate does not affect your chances?

Yes, my party has a presidential candidate and because party is supreme, I align with the position of my party. However, I have always maintained that what Nigeria needs is a functional system and not a messiah. You will agree with me that no single president can make up a system. I have been working with a lot of youth organisations on the need for a bottom-top approach to governance and building a system that can work in achieving the Nigeria of our dream.

What is the level of synergy between you and Accord House of Representatives candidates? Your victory is also in a way tied to how popular they are in their own right.

We are all working very closely together. Recently on my personal social media pages, I uploaded some of our group pictures taken during our campaign activities. I can assure you that we are all in one accord and victory is certain because we are the people’s candidates of choice.

Do you think your party found a suitable replacement for Jacob Ogunmola in Atisbo/Saki East/Saki West Federal Constituency?

To start with, the death of Jacob Ogunmola remains very painful. And yes, our party has found a suitable replacement in person of Honourable Atilola Robert Babatunde who is now the Accord candidate for the House of Representatives in Atisbo/Saki East/Saki West Federal Constituency. Also, the late Jacob Ogunmola had laid a solid foundation and structure in the constituency and people believe that his death was a great loss; and so it has helped us to gain more supporters as people are ready to give us sympathy votes. However, Atilola Robert, a young personality, is loved by the people of the constituency.

There is a general impression that Accord is not strong in Ogbomosho North/Ogbomosho South/Oriire Federal Constituency and that the people of the constituency are gunning to elect the APC candidate and son of former governor, Olamiju Alao-Akala. What are you doing about this?

This is nothing but a fallacy. Shitu Olaitan Abdulfatai Abede, our Accord candidate in the constituency, is on ground and he has demonstrated through his development-driven activities that he is the kind of leader the constituents need at this time. He has been a journalist with reputable media organisations for almost 15 years. He is very vibrant and resourceful. He was the one that facilitated scholarships for numerous Oyo State students under the leadership of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare. His father was also very popular and I can assure you that he will also be riding on that to victory on Election Day. The APC is no more popular and acceptable in the state. You should wait till Election Day and you will realise that Accord is the people’s party of choice.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE