Why I will love to play role of a mentally deranged woman —Odubela Arinola

With a fast-emerging movie career, Odubela Arinola is one of the new names currently dominating both Yoruba and English speaking movie circles. The graduate of University of Lagos believes her acting career is just taking a leap and would love to keep the momentum going. She speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about her aspirations and what makes her unique in this interview.

What made you choose a career in acting?

I have always had passion for acting right from childhood, so I chose to do some form of entertainment because my passion for acting kept on growing, especially whenever I watch movies on the screen. At first I started attending movie auditions but it was like a waste of time, so I ended up joining Odunfa Theatre Group, from where I started building a name for myself in the movie industry and attracting jobs from movie producers. My inspiration came from things happening in the society especially in this era of ours…so we can use the medium of acting to pass a global message across to people.

How did you convince your parents about your choice of career?

My parents were not in support of it at first, so I didn’t notify them. It was when they saw me on screen that my brother had to talk to them to let me go for my dream and here I am today. I am happy that I am where I am today because I didn’t give up on my dreams. I appreciate my mum a lot because she is my role model who is blessed with a lot of wisdom strong, positive spirit and selfless. She gives me the best pieces of advice and she taught me to never to give up.

The movie industry is not a place where you get called up for jobs regularly, how do you cope with life when the jobs don’t come?

As far as I am concerned, filmmaking can be very unpredictable as you can get to a movie set as early as possible and you might end up not working at all, sometimes you have to wait for another cast before you come on set to play your role. So basically, it tends to affect my personal plans but this is what I love to do and I am ready to embrace the challenges the job throws at me.

With the rise your career has experienced in the last few years, how do you intend to keep this momentum going?

You can’t tell what will happen to you or your career, only God sees the future but you can keep the momentum going by focusing on your job and keep getting better at it. You will see in a few years if you have done enough to push your career to the next level, and if you have not done enough or you have not reached the heights that you want, you have to keep up the work and don’t feel bad. So I avoid telling people where I would be in five years but I can tell you that this brand would have grown bigger than it is now.





You are a pretty lady with a lot of opportunities ahead of you, are you still single?

Yes, I am single and I am happy being one.

Tell us about some of the movies you have featured in?

I have actually lost count of the movies have featured in, but I can mention some Monamona, Boluwatife, Oka, DNA, Aremu Dada, Damaged, Revenge, Abiyamo, among others.

If you were not into acting, what would you be doing?

If I wasn’t into acting, I would go into business fully as I am a Jack of all trades. I love doing business, as long as it keeps money in my account and helps me take care of my needs. Aside acting, I am the CEO of Pink Diamonds Collections and Peppermint kitchen. So I feel really proud about my journey.

If there is one role you are yet to play and you wish to play right now, what would it be?

I have not had any challenge so far but I am waiting to be cast for the role of a mentally deranged person or a pregnant woman. I would love to play these roles, so I am looking forward to it.

Why do you want to play the role of mentally deranged person?

I am actress who is always open to new roles and ideas. I love to task myself and put myself in discomfort positions, where the best of myself can be brought to the fore. I hate to be stereotyped in anything I do. So I welcome new roles I have not played before with open arms.

Which movie brought you the limelight?

The movie Anike pepper, shot me into the limelight and brought fame to my life. I became famous after the movie and I have bagged award nominations since then, including Emperor Award in the Nollywood Bride Category.

What’s the biggest money you can be given to stop acting?

There is no amount of money that can stop me from acting. Acting is my life. It is a passion I can’t do without.

Tell us about your most embarrassing moment since you became a star?

That should be an incident that happened in 2019 at the Dubai mall. A fan was so excited to see me at the mall, as she tried hug me from behind she unknowingly pulled my wig. I was embarrassed n I wondered what would even happen when I am even more popular.