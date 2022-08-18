Why I want to represent Plateau Central at NASS ― Gotom

The North Central Coordinator, Atiku Abubakar Care Foundation, Ambassador Golkuna Yohanna Gotom has stated that he is running to represent Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State to provide hi-tech legislation and to bring development to the senatorial district.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, Ambassador Gotom pointed out the need to change the concept of legislation to reflect the modern-day reality, adding that his primary aim will be to open up Plateau Central through effective legislation that would be tech-driven.

He disclosed that the hi-tech will involve health care services, industrialisation, transfer technology and effective legislation adding that any leader in Nigeria that does not embrace and inject computer science knowledge into governance is not fit to be called a leader.

Ambassador Gotom who is contesting on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party said it is high time Plateau State is positioned for better economic prosperity adding that his business experience and also being an accountant would help in attracting major infrastructural projects where unemployment can be addressed in the short and midterms.

He assured that he would lobby other legislators if elected and coupled with his experience as a businessman to change the face of Plateau Central economically.

He said: “With my vast experience in the business circle and serving in various capacities, I know how things work, I know how to navigate and get things done in Government which Plateau Central and the state at large will benefit from day one of my resuming office.

“My exposure, experience and capacity to get things done undoubtedly make me the most viable candidate. Apart from my plan for my Senatorial District, Plateau at the moment deserves special attention from the federal government. All these among others will be vigorously pursued if elected into the Senate in 2023.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…





Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app

In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…