Why I want to conduct LG election before leaving office – Ikpeazu

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu says the essence of conducting local government election in the state is to deepen democracy.

The governor said he will conduct the poll despite its financial inconveniences and to provide sustainable empowerment to the youths by giving them opportunities to be trained in the art of leadership.

Ikpeazu stated this on Monday when the immediate past councillors of the 17 LGAs of the state visited him at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba explaining that local government elections serve as political ladder to many who aspire to leadership positions and urged them to always exhibit high sense of loyalty which is a recipe for higher level even while out of office.

The Governor gave an example with former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara whose political career started as an elected councilor in Ukwa.

Ikpeazu attributed the peace in the governance of the state to the continuous healthy relationship he maintains with his predecessors noting that his administration is determined to conduct another local government election before leaving office in May this year.

While congratulating the councillors for serving successfully, he encouraged them to remain committed towards moving the state forward by voting PDP and avoiding any form of distractions from other political parties.

He further advised them to remain united and as well use their numerical strength to pay back to PDP that has given them greater opportunity to showcase their leadership prowess, noting that his senatorial position will help deepen democracy at the grassroots.

Earlier in his address on behalf of the councillors, the chairman of the forum, Hon. Samuel Nwachukwu said their visit was principally to thank Ikpeazu for conducting the election that gave them the opportunity to serve their people at the grassroot especially with the “One Ward, One Project” policy he initiated.

The councillors, Nwachukwu said have adopted Governor Ikpeazu as their sole candidate for the senatorial election in Abia South considering the synergy his administration built with the Federal Government which has brought peace and security in the state.

The councilors further stated that the massive infrastructure harvest in the state was in fulfillment of Ikpeazu’s election promises which have opened up opportunities for economic advancement in the state and promised to vote massively in the upcoming general elections.