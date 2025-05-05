Why I want INEC to probe Tinubu’s minister— Reps member

The House of Representatives member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi at the National Assembly, Hon. Amobi Ogah Thursday in Umuahia confirmed he wrote the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to investigate and prosecute the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkiruka Onyejeocha over alleged presentation of false electoral result in the last general election in the country.

Ogah had in a letter dated April 14 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, accused the minister of presenting falsified election results at the Election Petition Tribunal in an attempt to overturn the outcome of the poll.

Onyejeocha, he said submitted results from 63 polling units that appeared to bear INEC certification, but which the commission’s ICT Unit in Abuja has reportedly disclaimed, alleging that these documents were forged to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election that returned him as the duly elected representative.

Ogah, who is also chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control noted that while both documents were certified by the Tribunal Registry, the Court of Appeal eventually ruled that the results presented by the minister were not authentic INEC documents.

While stating that he would not hesitate to escalate the issue to the public and other relevant authorities if necessary, said that only a thorough investigation could safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process and emphasized that he is prepared to submit certified copies of the tribunal’s proceedings and judgments to INEC to aid its investigation.

He urged the commission to treat the matter with urgency, warning that failure to act could force him to seek legal redress through a mandamus order compelling INEC to act.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia after the 2025 Workers Day celebration, Oga explained, “Based on the judgment of the Appeal Court which indicted Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha on the issue of forgery because, when we were in a trial court, they brought a different figure which was entirely different from the true certified copy which we brought. At the end of the day, whatever that happened in the trial court, only God knows”.

According to him, “When we went to the Appeal Court, the Appeal Court returned me and said that the result submitted by Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha was not an original result which INEC officers testified when we were in the trial court.

“I kept quiet because, at that point, I believed that I won the election and there was no need for me to start making any trouble. But be it as it may, since, after the Appeal Court, she has always taken me to one court or the other on the issue of defamation and whatever.

“As a result of the Application I made to the normal Panel, she took it personally that I defamed her. So, she has taken me to the IGP, to the civil and criminal court on different issues, but thank God for everything.

“So, I want Nigerians to know the truth. In as much as I kept quiet all the while, let Nigerians know what happened and also for us to sanitize the system. A lot of people, when they lose popularity, they believe that they can write results.

On if he has evidence to prove that, Oga said, “Of course. We are waiting for INEC to reply to our letter and we will do the needful”.

Asked what he wanted the courts to do, he said, “Not the court that we want, INEC should do the investigation and prosecute Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha”.

All efforts to get Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha for her reaction proved abortive as her phone line could not be reached”.