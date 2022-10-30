Why I want a real wife for Falz —Mum

Funmi Falana, the mother of popular Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the bahd guy, showered prayers on him on his birthday, saying she doesn’t want the singer to have a babymama.

Falz, who clocked 32 today received prayers from his mother who said she would only welcome a proper wife for his music star son and not a babymama, a trend which is common among many of his colleagues in the music industry.

In a video shared by the rapper, Falz’s mother expressed her desires for her son, one of which was for the singer cum social activist to marry a born again Christian lady.

“I want a good wife, no baby mama. I don’t want baby mama, I want real wife, a good one, a born again Christian,” she said.

