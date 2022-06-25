Why I visited mental health clinic to teach free make-up training — Vendajules

It is not uncommon to see many people give back to society but in the case of celebrity make-up artist and entrepreneur, Adaeze Maryprecious Atayobor reaching out to people with mental health issues makes her case different.

The Ghana-based Nigerian professional and celebrity makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur spoke about her decision to reach out to people with mental health challenges through the make-up application.

During her visit to one of the centers in Ghana, she said her company visited the mental health clinic to offer makeup services to those who are mentally ill to empower them and boost their confidence.

Atayobor who is the founder of Vendajules Slay World, a beauty brand in Ghana stated further that she equally visited schools in rural areas donating what “we could afford to touch the lives of the children in these communities.”

The award-winning makeup artist has worked and rolled with many Ghanaian celebrities including; Yvonne Nelson for a magazine cover shoot, Zynell Zuh, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya.

