Why I visited Ile-Epo Market in Lagos – Kwankwaso

Former Kano Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has explained why he visited Ile-Epo Market in Alimosho, Lagos.

According to him, he visited the market to promote the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying he used the visit to brief traders and residents on the proposed political alliance involving the NDC.

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He said he urged supporters to remain committed to the campaign and participate actively as voters, mobilisers, polling agents and defenders of the NDC mandate in Lagos and their respective states.

The former governor was accompanied by the NDC governorship candidate in Lagos, Funso Doherty.

Kwankwaso expressed appreciation to traders and residents for their reception and support during the visit.

“Today, I visited Ile-Epo in Alimosho, Lagos State, to brief our people on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

“In my remarks, I urged them to remain steadfast and to serve as voters, mobilisers, agents, and defenders of the OK and NDC mandate, whether in their home states or here in Lagos.

“In my company was the Lagos NDC Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr Funso Doherty, and I thank everyone sincerely for their warm support and reception,” he wrote.