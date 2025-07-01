Why I ventured into business despite active presence in politics — Taraba gov’s aide

The Special Adviser on Transportation to the Taraba State Governor and MD/CEO of DAAA Destiny Home Ventures, Hon. Jerry Tyolanga, on Tuesday said his decision to venture into business alongside partisan politics was to lay a foundation for humanitarian service.

The adviser to Governor Agbu Kefas told Nigerian Tribune in his office in Jalingo that the initiative was also aimed at promoting capacity building and creating empowerment opportunities for Nigerian youth to become self-reliant and live with dignity.

According to him, combining business with politics would help him actualize his philanthropic and empowerment goals for young Nigerians and the less privileged.

“I admire great Nigerians like Aliko Dangote, T.Y. Danjuma, Tony Elumelu, and others—not because of their wealth, but because of their philanthropic hearts.

“DAAA Destiny Home Ventures is not a business meant solely for profit or to enrich myself and my family. It is a platform for capacity building and empowering young Nigerians.

“My dream is to be a philanthropist. I chose to engage in both politics and business as a means to realize that vision. I hope to restore dignity not just to myself, but to other responsible and committed young Nigerians.

“I do not believe in relying solely on politics. I want to create a platform where, beyond partisan politics, life can still be meaningful for responsible citizens. If youths are empowered to be self-reliant, this development will go a long way in reducing insecurity. Insecurity is often driven by idleness.”

He added: “DAAA Destiny Home Ventures is a business platform designed to shift attention from idle political discussions under mango trees to productive, future-oriented thinking. My goal is to ensure that responsible youths are engaged in meaningful ventures that create life-changing opportunities for others and help transform Nigerian society for good.”

Nigerian Tribune reports that DAAA Destiny Home Ventures is a general merchandise company involved in supply services, general contracting, estate management, trading, tailoring, and more.