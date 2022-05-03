Why I unveiled 3 books on real estate —Lawyer 

A legal practitioner, Dr Prince Williams- Joel has unveiled three books on real estate that will guide Nigerian and foreign investors in understanding the nitty- gritty of the sector.

Williams-Joel made this known at the launching ceremony yesterday in Lagos.

The three books which focused on real estate investment were titled: “Understanding your rights as a tenant/landlord under the Nigerian law; Real Estate Investment: The due diligence guide; and Compilation of articles on law and property in Nigeria simplified.

The author, who agreed that publishing was a peculiar terrain, said that he was inspired to embark on the project because of the pros- pect of real estate investment.

“Real estate investment is a booming sector. There are so many Nigerians in the diaspora who wanted to venture into the business, but they needed somebody to put them through.

“It is a specialised area for me where I have wealth of experience and I thought it right to use that knowledge to add value to this lucra- tive sector of the economy and also offer help to Nigerians.





He recalled that he has maintained a blog since 2016 where he had written over 100 articles, and he had embarked on research and a series of discoveries in the course of study.

“There is no doubt these publications will serve as sources of information to Nigerians who intend to venture into this sector.

“These books are Real Estate Investment bible and a must-read for the professionals and prospective investors,” he disclosed.

Two legal practitioners, Henry Fomah and Imran Shitta-Bey, who reviewed the books, commended the author for proffering solu- tions through his efforts to some of the age- long problems bedevilling the industry.

The reviewers admitted that so many Nigerians due to lack of experience and basic knowledge of law had lost fortunes through investment in the real estate business.

They, however, encouraged Nigerians who want to venture into this business to get cop- ies of these books.

Also, the chief launchers, the chairman of PWAN Group, Dr Augustine Onwumere, and his wife, Dr Jayne Onwumere, commended the author for creating time to write three books at a time even as he encouraged him to write more books for the growth of the industry.

“Honestly, I salute your tenacity and doggedness to succeed, and I am sure you are still going to break more grounds.” He said.