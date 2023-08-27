It is no longer news that celebrated Nollywood actress, dancer and model, Tayo Sobola, also known as Sotayo, has been away from the screens for some time now.

However, news coming from the screen diva revealed that she was away from the industry to prepare herself for the future.

It was reliably gathered from sources close to the delectable actress that she deliberately took a break from the industry to rejuvenate and work on something new.

Sobola was quoted to have said that “I am about to stage a comeback in a big way. One of the reasons for my absence is because I needed time to face some other things and prepare myself well for the tasks ahead.

“I went back to the drawing board to prepare myself for the future. Our industry has become more dynamic and this requires a lot from those of us, who know their onions.

“My best is yet to come, so I decided to maintain a low profile to move to the next level and come out big to give my fans what they truly deserve for being there for me over the years.”

During this period, Sobola was said to have taken several courses including those covering public speaking, while she also took a break to face other businesses and entrepreneurship as an ambitious young lady with so much energy and inspiration.

