Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has explained why he swore in Hon. Justice Lilian Abai as the substantive Chief Judge of Abia, Friday.

Ikpeazu while giving reason for swearing Abai in, said her stint as the acting Chief Judge of the state “witnessed tremendous positive changes” which he described as a sign of “greater things to come” and wished her well.

The Governor challenged her to ensure that the Judiciary continues to play its role as the last hope of the common man by dispensing justice without fear or favor.

He expressed his hope that her tenure will be successful and add greater value to the State judiciary and congratulated her on her new appointment and for the tenacity to rise to the zenith of her judicial career.

In her acceptance speech, the new Chief Judge, Honorable Justice Lilian Abai thanked the Governor for abiding by the provisions of the constitution and ensuring that the processes leading to her appointment were without rancor.

She pledged to abide by her oath of office as well as to work to uplift the judiciary through the quick dispensation of justice and pledged to work in harmony with the state government for the good of the state.

Justice Abai has been serving as Acting Chief Judge for some months and her confirmation as a substantive Chief Judge was one of the demands of Judiciary workers who have been on strike under JUSUN.

