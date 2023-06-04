The senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife on Saturday, said she is in support of the removal fuel subsidy in the country, announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his Presidential inaugural speech at Eagle Square Abuja, on Monday.

According to her, the removal of the fuel subsidy may spring unexpected development across Nigeria.

Sen. Ekwunife declares her support while speaking to Journalists, shortly after giving account of her four-year stay in the Senate, to her constituents.

The senator who addressed her constituents during a townhall meeting convened by her at Senator Uche Ekwunife Centre in Awka, said she is leaving the Senate as a proud politician, after performing very well.

She said all the Presidential Candidates in the just concluded 2023 general election are also in support of President Tinubu’s starting point agenda (the removal of fuel subsidy).

She said the President must look into the minimum wage.

“The minimum wage must be increased. It must be enhanced as a matter of urgency to enable Civil and Public Servants to meet up with the challenges the subsidy saga will throw up in the country.

“And I hope that the government will used the money they are going to save from the removal of the fuel subsidy to provide the basic amenities like; good road network, mechanised farming, security, education, quality healthcare services and also for the establishment of macro-finance bank for Small Medium Enterprises (SME) across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“So, I support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the removal of the fuel subsidy,” she stated.

Speaking further on her performance at the 9th Senate, Senator Ekwunife said; “This is my fourth and last townhall meeting as your senator. The next townhall meeting I will call, will be in my personal capacity. I am here to give account of my four years journey because I held the position in trust for millions of my constituents”.

She added; “I’m a fulfilled politician, and I’m leaving the stage proud as a politician. Mine was not about occupying office and bearing the name of a senator, but service, and service to the people, and that was what we did.





“I sponsored 30 bills and moved 18 motions. I was the senator who stood on the floor of the Senate and spoke about the non-representation of the South East in the NCC (Nigeria Communications Commission) board, and President Buhari appointed an Igbo son as a non executive member to represent the people of the South East.”

“We did roads in all the communities that make up the seven local government areas of my constituency.

“In Human Capital Development, we trained women and youths on skills, development and capacity building. We also trained President Generals of communities, present and past, and trained traditional rulers too.

“There was entrepreneurship training for youths. We facilitated employment for over 600 of our constituents. I worked hard to ensure that many projects are put in the 2023, and before the third quarter of this year, many of those projects would be completed. I sacrificed my personal gains, just to ensure I served you well.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE