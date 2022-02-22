Why I support emerging artistes, charity ― Lucas Ologbenla

Show biz promoter, Lucas Alaba Ologbenla, has gathered outstanding records that have distinguished him in the competitive terrain, his philanthropic actions have also endeared him to many within and outside of the entertainment circuit.

According to him, his passion to positively impact lives and put smiles on people’s faces, including the motherless, abandoned children in society, continues to spur him on to touch lives.

He recently extended charitable deeds to the Open arms of mercy orphanage, Lagos with food supplies. According to him “the power of love is very strong. It unites couples, families, society, helps the healing process of broken hearts, it triggers off the willingness to help the needy without being cajoled into doing so. Love makes us help our neighbours, those within and beyond our communities. I consider it an honour and privilege to show love to the children, which feeling is priceless. I highly commend the Lagos state government for the exemplary role and massive support they have played in ensuring the successful operation of orphanage homes in the state”

Lucas is the founder and CEO of Benson records and is inspiring young people as well to help others regardless of religion, class or tribe. He is reputed for discovering, harnessing the talents of upcoming artistes and making them soar high on the wings of excellence, thus linking them with the local and international audience. The unwavering support for emerging artistes is carried out on a massive scale inclusive of artiste management, artiste development, production and promotion for those signed on to the International label.

The events planner and show promoter has facilitated the performance of top-rated artistes from Nigeria to the United States such as Olamide, Naira Marley, Kcee, Adekunle Gold, Flavour among others. Lucas strongly supports other musicians, actors, filmmakers and producers of indigenous movies and also uses the Lucas9jaTV platform to show African movies that are rich in content and production.

