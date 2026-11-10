Why I stopped international arms trade — Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has revealed that he abandoned his former international arms business after his parents intervened and asked him to stop trading in heavy weapons.

Kalu disclosed this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, explaining that his parents’ insistence was the reason he walked away from a business that involved selling weapons to buyers in different countries.

Asked whether he previously operated as an arms dealer, the former Abia State governor confirmed that he did, although he indicated that he had stopped the business.

“Yes, so I stopped because my…”

He subsequently identified his parents’ intervention as the reason for his decision.

“But my parents, my mother, my father came and said I must stop, and I stopped,” he said.

Kalu explained that his former involvement in the international arms trade was driven by financial interests, rather than any particular political or ideological commitment.

He maintained that he sold weapons to anyone who could afford them and did not concern himself with what customers intended to do with their purchases.

“No, no, no, no, no, no. I was selling guns to make money, whether they blow up it’s not my business,” he said.

The senator made the clarification while responding to questions about whether he supplied weapons to the African National Congress (ANC) during its struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

He said his business was not exclusive to the ANC, noting that customers from different countries could purchase weapons from him if they had the money.

“No, I was selling to anybody who wants to buy. If you have the money, you want to buy in D.R.C, I sell to you, you want to buy in Namibia, you want to buy…” he said.

He refused to reveal where he sourced the weapons, maintaining that the details were strictly business matters.

“It’s only my business.”

The discussion also turned to the security implications of arms proliferation in Nigeria, particularly the circulation of small weapons.

However, Kalu said the weapons involved in his former business were different, describing them as heavy arms sold from one country to another.

“No, no, these are heavy arms that were sold country to country,” he said.

Asked whether his former customers included Libya under the leadership of Muammar Gaddafi, Kalu said he sold to anyone with the financial capacity to purchase the weapons.

“To anybody that had money to buy.”

When pressed on whether this meant he had supplied arms to Gaddafi, he responded by expressing admiration for the late Libyan leader.

“May his soul rest in peace. He was a good man. If you have money to buy, when I was selling, I would sell to you.”

Away from his former business, Kalu also spoke about his relationships with several South African presidents, which he said began through his friendship with Nelson Mandela.

He explained that Mandela introduced him to former South African President Thabo Mbeki and current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kalu further recalled Mandela’s account of the contributions made by the fathers of Mbeki and Ramaphosa to the anti-apartheid struggle. According to the senator, Mandela said Mbeki’s father had contributed more, a consideration he said influenced the ANC’s choice of Mbeki over Ramaphosa as his running mate.

He added that Mbeki later introduced him to former President Jacob Zuma, extending his relationships with South Africa’s political leadership across different administrations.