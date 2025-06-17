Why I stopped going to Church, Daddy Freeze opens up

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, has opened up about the personal experience that led him to stop attending church.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, he shared that his pastor’s suggestion to reconcile with his ex-wife after their divorce led to his withdrawal from church activities.

This perceived lack of compassion, he said, prompted him to reassess his relationship with the church and ultimately led to his decision to step away.

His words; “I used to be church boy. Then, when I had my divorce, my pastor sat me down, sat my ex down, and after two hours of talking, they said, you guys should get back together. I said, I’m not getting back to any together. I’m done.

“And then when we left, they called me on a Monday, said, you are introducing pastor on Thursday at some event. And I got ready, ordered costume. And then on Wednesday, they called me, said, well, baba said because of this, your controversy everywhere you should rest first.

“And I’m like, why? John chapter four, the woman at the well, who had had five husbands and was living with the sixth husband or with the sixth man that was not even her husband.

“Christ did not stop her from spreading the message. Now, only one I don’t do now. Personally, I don’t do five, still deal with number six. They don’t reject them. Why are you rejecting me? So, I felt like it was a bit of rejection.

“Then I sat down with my pastor after that and said, when I come to church, I should go and sit at the back because of the person who I killed or they catch me with drug, marriage, no work, marriage, no work, which one is sit at the back.

“So, I stopped going to church for a period around then I’ll move to another church and afforded myself more time to study scripture.

“And the more I studied scripture, the more I went deeper and the more I started studying in original languages. You compare the text to the text of the receptors you now start seeing. So, by the time you do the work, you can’t do that work for one year (sic).“