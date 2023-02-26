Bonsue Fuji creator and one of Nigeria’s most celebrated musicians, Adewale Ayuba, has been in the music business for more than four decades. He spoke with Segun Adebayo about his career, Nigeria and other issues.

So much has been said about this year’s elections and how Nigerians should vote and the future of the country. What is your view?

I feel Nigerians know who to vote for and have come of age. At this stage, nobody needs to spoon feed anybody about what to do. We have all been in Nigeria and we have seen what every candidate has said about their plans for the country. I think every candidate has put forward their policy documents and engaged Nigerians the best way they could. I am of the opinion that the best candidate will emerge if the election is held in a free and fair manner. Nigerians cannot afford to get it wrong at this time. I want to urge the electoral body to ensure that every vote counts. I also appeal to the security agencies to be neutral and allow the will of the people to prevail.

You are a frontline music star in Nigeria, especially in the Fuji genre. How have you managed to keep your music brand strong and relevant over the years?

I am grateful to God for the grace to have sustained this brand for over four decades. The kind of music that I play makes it even more difficult because you have to stay truthful to your craft and keep reinventing yourself if you want to remain relevant. Originality is one aspect of my music that people can’t take away from me. If you listen to some of the songs they produce these days, especially in the hip hop circle, you will realise that originality is missing. Everybody wants to jump on the same sound to trend but they end up sounding alike. The beauty of music is versatility and originality. The moment two of these essential ingredients are missing, you may struggle to keep up with the momentum because you will always be looking for another trend to jump on.

But these young guys are making money. To them, that’s all that matters.

Making money in music is one thing, staying relevant and dropping music that will outlive your time is what they should all be concerned about. How much money are they even making in the first place? I think their propensity for money is taking away their creativity in music. I must tell you that these young guys are very creative and talented but they tend to focus more on money.





Which of the hip hop artistes do you like at the moment?

I love all of them and I respect what they do but I love Kizz Daniel more. I love how he creatively puts out his music and carries everybody along. What he has been doing over the years has been simply phenomenal. He makes money and he creates quality music. You see how everyone relates well with his music. If he continues with this momentum, he will be one of the greatest in his generation.

While the political campaigns and rally lasted, you were not seen campaigning for political parties like some of your colleagues did.

It is just a decision I took not to get involved this time. I have nothing against the parties.

But you once did gigs for APC in the past?

Yes, I did but not anymore. I was called to be part of the trail but I didn’t want to.

Do you have anything against the party?

No. Not at all. Someone else did it now and that’s fine. I can’t always be there. Sometimes you need to let certain things be the way they are.

How has music life been for you over the years?

Music has been good to me and my brand. I have been blessed by God. I started making music at the age of eight and I am still standing strong by the grace of God. I am grateful to God for His grace.

They call you Dr Ayuba. How did you become one?

I have a honorary doctorate from Bradley University in Chicago. It was given to me at the University of Lagos.

You have been making music for almost 40 years. That’s a milestone for any musician. How do you feel?

I should give the glory to God for that because that is what they call talent. I started singing when I was eight years old and everyone would wonder what an eight-year-old knows about singing. I knew I had a special spirit that directed me then because I used to attend every social gathering in Ikenne-Remo to sing. I didn’t know the value of money and I was not looking for money. All I was doing was singing. That was how I started.

It is believed that Nigerian entertainers are not doing enough to sensitize our leaders on some of the wrong decisions or policies they are implementing that are affecting the masses. Do you share the same belief?

Did the likes of late Hubert Ogunde, Haruna Ishola, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and others not sing to advise the so-called politicians? I remember back then that the song I sang for late M.K.O. Abiola in the days of June 12 agitation – to release all the detainees led me to escaping to America for three years to avoid arrest. They arrested and detained late Dr. Orlando Owoh while I was on the wanted list. We are doing our best but at the end of the day, we are always at the receiving end.

