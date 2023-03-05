By Segun Adebayo

Amid the continuous dragging of his name on social media by users who believe he ought to have played an active role in encouraging Nigerian youths to vote, Grammy Award-winning singer, Burnaboy has spoken about why he chose to stay away.

He had been a subject of controversy in the build up to the presidential election following his aloofness towards the electoral exercise, earning him knocks and condemnation from his numerous fans and music listeners.

With the like of Falz, Psquare and other celebrities leading the pack of Nigerian youths demanding for a new Nigeria, Burnaboy seemed to have been quiet.

Reacting to those who keep dragging him, the Last Last crooner said he had never made any money from Nigerian government and didn’t take land, house or money from any governor.

“I have never been appointed into any public office and not intended to. All the good I did for my country comes from my heart, pocket, time and emotions. It is not for social media validation and not because I owe anybody. I say I no vote. Make everybody getat.”

