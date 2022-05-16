Why I stand with Yahaya Bello, not Southwest aspirants ― Hafsat Abiola

The Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, has said she is standing with Governor Yahaya Bello in the 2023 race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket because she has seen in him qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs at this point in time.

Abiola-Costello, daughter of the winner of the 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, said this on Monday in Lagos, while addressing journalists ahead of the APC presidential primaries slated for May 30 and 31, in Abuja.

The Campaign Director-General said she chose the Kogi State governor over all other South-West aspirants because she had seen in him a true commitment to the progress of the country.

Abiola-Costello also reiterated that, with the ongoing work in the Campaign, she was sure that her principal would be victorious at the primaries, notwithstanding the political stamina of some others in the race, even as she described the presidential hopeful as a loyal and respectful person, who would carry everyone along after he emerges victorious at the coming poll.

On the economy, the Campaign DG noted that statistics from the World Bank on states’ accountability rating in Nigeria indicate that Kogi ranks top among other states in the country, even though Bello met a debt profile of about N135bn when he assumed office in 2016.

“This is a man who met a debt profile of about N135bn in Kogi when he assumed office in 2016 but has been able to reduce it to about N70bn. This is in addition to his huge investments in education, agriculture, security and infrastructural developments. The World Bank accountability ranking of states in Nigeria evaluated Kogi as 2nd in 2017, 1st in 2018 and 2019.





“The draft report for 2021 shows that Kogi scored 100 per cent in all the areas and from indications, the state will maintain the first position in 2021, judging from the draft report that was released just yesterday.

“I am proud of GYB because of his development records in Kogi. This is a governor that is always looking for progress and the development of the lives of his people. This is me, a Yoruba, supporting someone from North Central,” she said.

“There is no progress without demands, I lost my parents, though unfortunately because Nigerians believed in them. I’ve been working with GYB for a while and I have seen that he has the courage and intelligence to deliver Nigeria,” she added.

Speaking further, Abiola-Costello said Governor Bello, being one of the foremost presidential aspirants of the party, had reached out to party stakeholders in nearly all parts of the country, adding that the aspirant stood a better chance to clinch the party’s ticket than others.

According to her, Bello had, in terms of insecurity, been able to bring down the crime rates in the state to the barest minimum, adding that through a well-crafted management system, he had united all the groups in the multi-ethnic state.

Abiola-Costello noted that the campaign team of Governor Bello had been interfacing with critical stakeholders of APC to present his development credentials, which would be replicated at the federal level, assuring that the Kogi governor was on sure footing winning the party’s presidential primaries.

“Going into the presidential primaries, we are on a good footing. If you plant a good seed very early, you will reap better than those who plant late,” the Campaign DG declared.

