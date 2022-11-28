Why I signed $500m agro-industrial parks deal with PowerChina ― Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has explained the reason behind his deal for industrial park with a Chinese company, PowerChina worth $500 million.

Sen. Kalu who is also the Senate Chief Whip said that the industrial parks would fulfill the objectives of providing employment opportunities for members of the communities and raising foreign exchange for the country, especially the weak foreign exchange earning base of the nation.

Sen. Kalu, through SWIBER Africa and PowerChina, Monday, in Abuja, signed a deal for the establishment of five agro-Industrial parks, worth $500 million, in different parts of Abia state.

Sen Kalu said this will facilitate the parks in Alayi, Igbere, Ozu Item, Abiriba and Ugwueke communities, adding that PowerChina and SWIBER Africa would jointly fund the project to be handled by the Chinese firm.

According to him, “everything produced in the industrial park will go to feeding Nigerians and for export.

“I am passionate about the well-being of my constituents and state and the economy of Nigeria in general.

Earlier during the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of PowerChina Nigeria, Mr. Diego Tian, said that the industrial parks would focus on the production and processing of rice, cassava and cashew nuts and related products.

According to him, the parks will occupy about 11,000 hectares of land and would “create new industries around agriculture, boost Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in food security and create at least 20,000 direct jobs.”

Mr. Tian said the industrial park would have rice mills, processing plants for cassava and cashew nuts and warehousing for them, in addition to the production of Ethanol and starch.

He disclosed that electricity power generation would be part of the project which has been slated to take off early next year.

Meanwhile, farmers in the earmarked pilot areas, including Okom Uche, Ndukwo Emmanuel and Juliet Nnenna Uka have expressed their excitement over the deal, stating the impact the establishment would have on ancillary services in the area.