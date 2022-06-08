Why I shunned APC primary election ― Nwajiuba

The former Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has given reasons why he stayed away from the venue of the APC presidential primary election.

This is as the Special APC convention came to an end with the declaration of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election with 1,271 votes.

He said that there was an understanding in the All Progressive Congress, APC that the Presidential ticket would be conceded to the South East.

In a statement issued Wednesday by Nwajiuba’s relation, Chinedum Nwajiuba, he gave reasons why the former Minister did not attend the ongoing convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the understanding from the highest levels to his involvement, and considering his role in the founding of the APC, was that of consensus as was with National Chairmanship a few months ago.

He said: “With that understanding, the presidential ticket was to come to the South, and the South East.”





Nwajiuba said that this has been the hope till the end of the negotiations.

According to him, not wanting to be part of the Dollar and Naira bazaar, is convinced that what Nigeria needs now is no more of the same thing that has kept Nigeria at the low level it has been.

He said: “Our challenges as a country cannot be addressed at the same energy level by which they were created.”

His relation said that a former member of the House of Representatives, from Imo State, was conspicuously absent when he and the other 22 aspirants were invited to deliver their speeches late Tuesday night before voting commenced at the convention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Why I shunned APC Why I shunned APC

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Why I shunned APC Why I shunned APC