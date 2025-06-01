Why I shelved my Law programme for Business Studies —Ogbeide-Shoyinka

Veronica Ogbeide-Shoyinka runs the popular Veronica’s Kitchen in Inglewood, Los Angeles, United States of America. In this interview with SEGUN KASALI, she explains her life story and her reasons for abandoning a Law programme for Business Studies.

YOU once said your childhood was fun. How?

Yes, It was. I was born in Surulere, Lagos. I attended my primary school in Surulere. I went to St. Finbarr’s afternoon session. Then, in Surulere, they used to call my Dad “Senior Service”, because they saw us as Aje Butter (the privileged). We lived at Obele Street on Ogunlana Drive, and things were nice. While we were growing up, we had Union Trading Company (UTC) Plc in Surulere, Kingsway and Leventis. And, you know, when it’s Christmas, we would go to see Father Christmas and they would take us out to the Amusement Park in Apapa. I enjoyed growing up in Surulere. My youth life was fun; I did not lack anything, and I was very close to my mum.

You must have been mom’s favourite, then?

Yes, I was omo mummy (mom’s favourite). I was really close to my mom. I love my dad, too, and I know he also loved me. Being her favourite, I really got to learn a lot from her. She was a big businesswoman in Lawanson, Surulere. She did a lot of trading back in the day. She sold drinks, stockfish and dry fish. In fact, I learnt everything I am doing in America, today, from her. She was a good role model. Even up till now, when I look at myself, I see my mum.

What were the other traits you took from her and your father?

She was very kind and nice, but she wouldn’t take nonsense, and I think I took that from her too. My dad was also very kind and nice. He was always willing to help people, but one thing I took after him is learning to speak many Nigerian dialects, he was a master at that and could speak a lot of dialects.

So, you also speak different languages?

Yes, I do. That’s why I believe I got that from my dad.

How many languages can you speak now?

I can speak seven languages. I can conveniently speak English, Spanish, Yoruba, Edo, Calabar, Igbo, and a little bit of Hausa.

Did he force you to know how to speak them?

No, not at all. It was just a talent. It was just God. My dad would speak all the languages, and I was there trying to be like him.

Was there a time you were physically disciplined?

Yes, I won’t lie to you. When they used a stick on me, I said I was going to commit suicide. What did I do? I was very rascal, very stubborn and I always wanted to have my way. I think that day, I wasn’t allowed to have my way and I got angry. So, I was whipped with a koboko (horse whip) and I threatened to kill myself.

What would be the most striking event that remains fresh in your memory till now?

My father was a party animal; he loved parties. There was no type of song that he didn’t have in our house then. Be it Ebenezer Obey or Sunny Ade, we had them all. He was always throwing parties. I remember some of those parties included both our birthdays and even naming ceremonies. I remember when he lost his mum and we all went to the village, Esan in Edo State, we had lots of fun and met the relatives. But I left Nigeria after high school.

Why did you leave Nigeria for America?

I came to America when I finished high school. I was supposed to go to the University of Benin to study Nursing, but I did not like it, and I said I was not going to do it. I told my parents that the only option they have was to send me to America. My dad said ‘no,’ but my mum said, ‘This child has been helping me, and so I will send her anywhere she wants to go.’ So she paid my school fees in America. Then, she had about N6,000 in the bank, which she exchanged for $12,000; that was my tuition and living expenses. That was in the 1980s, and that’s why I’ll remain eternally grateful to my mother for making the journey worthwhile because she paid my fees, supported me and made sure I did not lack anything. She was really there for me.

What was your first day in America like?

Was I excited? I was not really excited because I was having a lot of fun in Lagos. I even went back home after six months because I missed all my friends with whom I used to party. Thereafter, they told me you’d better go back to school. My first place I got to in America was Missouri. It was a very cold place. In short, when I got here, I fell on the snow. It was a College called Columbia, Missouri. I adapted very fast because of my lifestyle and because I am a very outgoing person. It was a nice experience and I enjoyed going to class and the school. I met some friends in class and I took pictures with some Whites and Arabs.

So, what was the experience like going back to Nigeria on holiday six months after leaving?

It was nice and I was very happy. The first thing I told my mum was, ‘I am coming home for vacation. So, cook different kinds of food for me.’ And she made them for me. I was happy to see my siblings and everyone. This was in 1981. At this time, Nigeria was nice and beautiful. Shagari was the president, but while I was in America, the military took over from him.

Did you study Business Administration because your mom was into business?

Not really. I was actually going to Law School before my dad said I should do business. I studied Business at the University of Missouri. After that, I went into Nursing. Thereafter, I went for my Master’s in Hospital Administration. I would tell you one story…

…please go ahead.

You know my daddy did not want me to travel to America because of my lifestyle in Nigeria. So, my dad said he would not believe I was doing well in America until he sees my certificate because I’ve always loved to dance and party. So, when I graduated from college, he called to congratulate me. And to top it all, I took my husband from America to Nigeria for marriage.

And what was his reaction?

He could not believe that this Veronica would marry, but he was so happy. The day we did our wedding in Surulere, he was the happiest man on earth. The wedding was the talk of the town. Remember, we came from America to get married in Lagos. Everybody’s outfit was bought from America and London.

How did you meet your husband?

We met in college and we just fell in love with each other.

What were those things that attracted him to you?

I cannot really pinpoint a thing, but we just got attracted to each other. I appreciate him a lot for making sure I got my degree. He was always there in the library with me. He taught me some of the things I didn’t know. So, I would never forget that about him. I would always thank my mother, too.

How did you reward her when you grew up?

My mother lived with me in America for 19 years, and I really took care of her. While she was in America and she felt like going to Nigeria tomorrow, I would make it happen. At one point, she said, don’t buy me clothes anymore.

What were your nicknames while growing up?

I had a lot. I became Yeye Arobake after living in the United States for more than 30 years. When I was growing up, I was very rascal and I was a Tomboy. So, they used to call me Obinrin bi Okunrin (a woman like a man).

When did things turn around for you in America?

I came here when I was 18. So, I would say things turned around for me in my 20’s. I graduated from college at the age of 21 or 22. When I finished, I was offered a job in New York as a social worker. They did not even grill me when I went for the interview. They just fell in love with me. The lady just spoke to me and I answered her questions and she said I really like you. I like your personality. So, I was in New York for like a year and a half.

Why did you decide to go into the restaurant business?

I have always wanted to have one because I have been doing it since I was a little girl. Whenever my mom was in the kitchen, I was always there to help her. So, I would now cook with whatever was left whenever she was done in the kitchen. Once done with my cooking, I would call everyone to come and taste the food and I always got positive reviews. That was how I started cooking. And since then, it has been an interesting journey.

