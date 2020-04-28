Why I said Nigeria is desperately looking for extraction kits ― NCDC DG

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has explained why it tweeted: ‘Nigeria desperately looking for extraction kits’.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, said on Monday that he made the request to prevent shutting down of a network of 15 laboratories currently testing for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Ikekweazu made the explanation at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ihekweazu wrote: “We’re desperately looking for more RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) extraction kits as we expand COVID-19 testing.

“Product: Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column with a lysis buffer). Manufacturers: Qiagen, ThermoFischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc.”

Following the tweet, Nigerians criticised the NCDC boss on social media, claiming he publicly requested for COVID-19 test kits after saying that the country had enough resources to fight the virus.

“On my tweet on Sunday, I asked for something called extraction kits. These are not the same as test kits.

“We have a supply chain of all the commodities but there are supply chain challenges in things coming into the country now.

“This is the consequence of the situation we are in now and the global demands for the same thing.

“These are things that we had ordered for and they are in process of coming in but we suddenly ran out.

“Rather than shut down a network of 15 laboratories in the country, I put out that tweet,” he said.

He said that although he received criticisms from the public, the purpose was achieved.

He said that some people donated the extraction kits free.

“While we got a lot of criticism which I expected, people came and solved that problem.

“People brought the extraction kits and some of them offered to give to us for free.

“This country will continue to surprise us by its spirit, by its people and by its ingenuity in terms of how to solve that problem,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari, Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus Hold Meeting On Lockdown, Others

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the next step of the efforts to contain the pandemic. The lockdown imposed by the president on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states lapsed on Sunday… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kano’s Curious Deaths

BETWEEN a harvest of contagious, high and low calibre corpses in Kano and government distributing colon cancer as palliative for COVID-19, which is deadlier? In less than 12 hours, Kano buried 12 prominent persons – professors, bankers, editor – and it’s the government still says everything is normal. Someone said Kano… Read full story

Kaduna Govt Quarantines All Residents For Another 30 Days

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another 30 days, following the recommendation of the Standing Committee on COVID-19. A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, said that the extension… Read full story

COVID-19: Reps To Resume Plenary Session Tuesday

The House of Representatives is to resume plenary session on Tuesday. This was contained in a memo dated April 26 this year and signed by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick Giwa. According to the memo, “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary… Read full story

Things That Won’t Change Post Covid-19 (Part 2)

Continuing from where I clogged last week, I want to reiterate and retell that each time there is a major shift across the planet earth; we always camp around things that change, focusing on new skills and new behaviors—at the expense of things that do not change, no matter what happens in the midst of the earth… Read full story

Leading With Presence -1

When Amy Cuddy, psychologist and teacher at the Harvard University School of Business released her book “PRESENCE” in 2016, it became an instant New York Times bestseller and has since been translated into over thirty languages. In it, Amy advanced some principles on the power of presence in leadership… Read full story

COVID-19: US Company Begins Sale Of Face Masks Made From Skin Of Alligators, Snakes

If you’re looking for something special and have money to burn, you can try a mask made out of alligator or snake skin produced by an American company.All American Gator, a Florida-based company specialising in products made out of alligator and snake skin, has started selling special COVID-19 face masks made from reptile skin… Read full story

Councillor Shot Dead As Gunmen Abduct Commissioner In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Folorunsho Daramola. Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen ambushed the commissioner who was travelling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to his home town in Iye-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the… Read full story

COVID-19: Suspected Patient Absconds From Ondo Hospital

A suspected patient of COVID -19 allegedly absconded from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC), Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The 26-year-old patient identified as Ehibhanre Hansen was said to have bolted away from the hospital after being attended… Read full story

Ibadan Hospital Complying With NCDC Protocols For Reopening ― Chief Consultant

Sequel to the closure of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan as a result of the death of a 55-year old patient from COVID-19, the management has said the hospital will only be reopened after all protocols of the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) are complied with… Read full story

We Had Our Twins After 12 Years, Popular Ibadan Cleric, Akeugbagold, Begs Kidnappers

Sobbing and pleading, former Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Taofeek Akeugbagold gave an account of how his two-year-old twins were abducted at gunpoint on Saturday night. With teary voice, he besought the abductors to have pity on him and his wife who was barren for 12 years and… Read full story

Mass Deaths: Kano State Govt Blames Hypertension, Diabetes, Meningitis And Acute Malaria

Kano State government on Sunday acknowledged recent deaths in Kano, attributing them to hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria. Already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the state Ministry of Health to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the deaths… Read full story

Katsina Records Nine Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 30

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus in the state. Masari made this known while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Katsina. “We sent samples of 287 suspected persons to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for screening… Read full story

Plateau Government Commences Return Of Almajiri To States Of Origin, 183 Sent As First Batch

Plateau State government has commenced return of Almajiri in the state to their states of origin as part of the measures to fight coronavirus pandemic and to prevent the children from falling victim of the disease. Speaking at the venue of the almajirideparture at Government College, Jos, Secretary to the State Government… Read full story