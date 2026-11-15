Why I returned to school for master’s degree — Oriyomi Hamzat

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat, has explained why he returned to the University of Ibadan to obtain a master’s degree, saying he wanted formal academic qualifications to support his years of experience in mediation and humanitarian service.

Hamzat, who bagged a Master of Arts degree in Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies, said his decision to return to the classroom was informed by the need to strengthen his professional expertise and obtain academic recognition for his work in dispute resolution.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune at the ceremony, Hamzat said he returned to school to give academic backing to his years of practice in mediation and humanitarian service.

“I am graduating from the Department of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies. You have been noticing my antecedents and my specialisation; you know that I have been into mediation. So, I think I need a certificate to affirm my professionalism in that job. That is why I chose that course,” he said.

Asked why he still needed a certificate despite the name he had already made for himself, the Ibadan-based broadcaster said his practice was previously based on native intelligence and the dispute-resolution methods of his forefathers.

“The one I have been doing before, I am using native intelligence; I am using the experience of our forefathers on how they settle disputes. When I got to the University of Ibadan to get a certificate to back me up, I realised that there are so many areas that I need to work on,” he stated.

“Now that I’ve got the certificate, I am a certified mediator, a member of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, so I can practise with my certificate anywhere in the world.”

On his governorship ambition, Hamzat said the people of Oyo State should expect a people-centric administration if he is elected in 2027.

“The best thing that will happen to Oyo State is to approve me as the next governor. I will soon unveil my manifesto, and my manifesto will be one of its kind because it is a people-centric manifesto; it is centred on the people,” he said.

Another graduand, Prince Seun Adelore, also spoke about the value of a University of Ibadan certificate.

“Nothing compares to education,” he said.

He added that the qualification had given him a platform, noting that a University of Ibadan certificate was something to be proud of, both within and outside Nigeria.

Adelore, who described himself as a lawyer and energy expert, said his thesis focused on renewable energy and the sustainability of energy in Nigeria.

He said: “I’m combining two professions together. I’m a lawyer, an expert in energy. That’s a combination.So, it’s a way to go. I’m very proud.”

He noted that access to electricity and energy held the key to lifting many Nigerians out of poverty.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Olapegba, opened with a reflection on age and relevance. He said there were two ways to age: one could grow older and become a memory, or grow older and become a benchmark.

At 78, he stated, the University of Ibadan had chosen the latter path, refusing to slow down or rest on past glories but continuing to redefine excellence in scholarship, research, innovation and service.

Olapegba told the graduands that convocation was the moment a university presented evidence of its relevance to society.

Every graduate, he said, represented acquired knowledge, unlocked potential and renewed hope.

Addressing the graduands, he said: “You are not merely receiving certificates; you are inheriting a tradition and becoming custodians of a reputation painstakingly built over nearly eight decades by some of Africa’s finest minds.”

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He disclosed that a total of 3,745 graduands would receive postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees this year, compared with 3,596 in 2025, representing an increase of 149 graduands, or 4.1 per cent.

According to him, “the Faculty of Education produced the highest number of graduands with 700, representing 18.7 per cent of the total graduating class. It was followed by the Faculty of Arts with 426 graduands and the Faculty of Science with 407 graduands.

“Within the Professional Master’s category, Public Health produced 184 graduands, while the School of Business produced 147 graduands. Together, both accounted for 331 of the 544 Professional Master’s graduands, representing 60.8 per cent of that category.”

Speaking on the state of the nation, the Vice-Chancellor said universities did not exist in isolation from society and that Nigeria was navigating a difficult phase characterised by economic hardship, cost-of-living pressures and security concerns.

He, however, said great nations were not defined by the absence of adversity but by their response to it, noting that Nigeria’s future would not be built by those who merely complained about problems but by those who solved them, such as engineers, medical professionals, educators, entrepreneurs and researchers.

In his charge, Olapegba told the graduands that the world cared less about the certificates they held and more about the problems they could solve.

“Let your education translate into impact. Let your knowledge become service. Let your learning become leadership,” he said, urging them to remain lifelong learners because the knowledge acquired today would not be enough for tomorrow.