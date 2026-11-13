Why I returned to Nigeria to rebuild my music career — Demii OTD

•I won’t change my body to fit the music industry’s beauty standards

For Demii OTD, music is not the destination. It is the doorway. The Nigerian Afro-R&B singer-songwriter has spent 2026 redefining her path: returning to Nigeria, embracing the name Omotodun, and building an independent career on her own terms. In this candid conversation with ROTIMI IGE, she reflects on the choirs that shaped her, the heartbreak behind her records, her refusal to fit anyone else’s beauty standard, and why success means more than streams or awards.

Where did your journey with music begin?

I discovered my love for music in senior secondary school. I joined both the school choir and the hostel choir, and eventually became a choir leader. Leadership helped me realize how much I loved music and how much I was willing to sacrifice for it. We also had opportunities to write songs for the school and record in a studio. The feedback showed me that I could write and sing, so I decided that once I graduated, I would release my own music. I did, and it was incredibly fulfilling. University then gave me a world where I could be more than a student. I became a campus artiste, entered competitions, won prizes and met producers I still know today. That’s where it really started, and it hasn’t stopped.

Which artistes influenced you, and how did they shape your sound?

Locally, I grew up inspired by Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Lara George and Asa. Internationally, Brandy, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston were major influences. I want to be an artiste who is authentic to her story, but I also understand that I’m an entertainer who can wear different hats. I started with Afrobeats, but I now see my sound as Afro-R&B: feel-good music that can speak to different moods, situations and conversations. I can be dramatic, but I also see myself as a fairly decent artiste. I want to address subjects people sometimes avoid and create room for stories that are often overlooked.

How do you stay true to your sound in a trend-driven industry?

I’m not eager to jump on every trend. If something genuinely relates to me and my brand, I’ll consider it. What matters more is making evergreen music: something that will still resonate five or ten years from now. The studio is my playground, so I experiment with different sounds there. That doesn’t mean every experiment has to become a Demii OTD single. I can explore more widely through collaborations, too. But with my own releases, I want people to recognize that Demii OTD signature from the instrumentation, my tone, the feeling, the lyrics and the delivery.

Why did you change your name from Demii Thomas to Demii OTD?

Demii Thomas felt a little too Western for the identity I wanted to express. I wanted to be true to my Afrocentric nature. When I came back to Nigeria, the nickname Omotodun was given to me, and it stuck. I recognised that it could become a strong identity. There’s a softness, sweetness, beauty and class to it that reflects how I dress, my music and who I am outside music. I want to represent myself truthfully. Demii Omotodun feels like a name I can carry for years. Who doesn’t want to be known as the sweet one?

What has your experience been as a woman in music?

I honestly haven’t experienced a particular challenge because I’m a woman. What I’ve noticed is that there aren’t enough women in the industry. If anything, that’s an industry challenge, not a personal limitation. Most of my team is made up of men who are capable and passionate about what they do. I haven’t felt pressured to compromise myself. Sometimes I even enjoy being underestimated, because when I deliver, I can overdeliver. I carry myself with pride, and my softness and elegance have been advantages. I haven’t personally faced sexual harassment in my music career. If I ever did, I would take it seriously and approach it through the appropriate legal channels.

Where do your songwriting ideas come from?

I see a difference between creativity and imagination. I’m very creative when it comes to developing an idea, but the first seed usually comes from something real: my personal life, love, heartbreak, a conversation, politics or society around me. I might write about something I experienced or even something I recently heard someone discuss. I don’t usually pull a story out of nowhere. Music is another way I speak.

Which songs reveal a particularly personal side of you?

Two songs that come to mind are Check Am, featuring Teni, and Dey Your Dey (DYD). Both came from the same difficult relationship. I was engaged, and I entered that relationship rather blindly during the uncertainty of COVID. By the time I saw the situation clearly, a lot had happened. Check Am is a reminder that nobody is telling you not to love; just take time to understand who you’re dealing with. Double-check. Don’t ignore the signs. Teni brought another energy to the record, including that seductive side of attraction that can make people overlook warning signs. Dey Your Dey came from the point where I was done. It was about telling someone to stay in their lane and stop disrupting my life. I had to step outside my usual musical comfort zone to express those emotions. Honestly, every song I’ve written connects to something real, but those two capture a particularly dramatic chapter.

What does it take to finance and manage an independent career?

Every day is a challenge, but every day is also a blessing. I wouldn’t say money has always been a struggle, but it certainly hasn’t always been handed to me. I’ve learned to understand money, build a healthier relationship with it and multiply what I have. As an independent artiste, you can never really have too much funding; there is always another need. What’s carried me is God’s grace, proper planning and a lot of hard work. I also know I can’t do everything myself. My partner supports the business side and brings expertise that saves me a great deal in outsourcing costs. I’ve learned that money can’t buy good character or strong relationships. I’m building genuine relationships and sometimes exchanging value through them. When you don’t have many options, you learn to create your own. If results are slow, I know something may be developing, or it may be time to try a different approach. I didn’t start 2026 planning to do music full-time, but I followed the signs and here I am. I believe God gave me this gift and will bless the work.

Why did returning to Nigeria become such a turning point?

It was surprisingly seamless because I didn’t overthink it. I had been considering a return for years and was burnt out from work. What was supposed to be a two-week holiday kept getting extended until I decided to let my return ticket go. I was already taking small steps with music, and gradually those steps became a real walk. For a Nigerian artiste making Afro-rooted music, I believe there’s enormous value in building recognition at home. How do I expect the world to know me if my home base doesn’t? Nigeria is my starting point, not my final destination. Since returning in April 2026, I’ve seen doors open and relationships form. I don’t regret it. I want Nigeria to bless me, and I want to become a blessing to Nigeria in return. I invest in myself and can already see progress; with greater investment, I believe the possibilities become even bigger.

How do you approach beauty, body confidence and public expectations?

First of all, I’m not serving the industry. I’m serving the people. The people I want to reach are everyday girls and women, including someone dealing with acne, weight changes, hair loss or simply a bad day. Online glamour isn’t everyday reality. I’ve always been plus-size. Growing up, I was actually quite tomboyish, and I only leaned more fully into my femininity around the time I turned 29. Of course I’ve wondered what it would be like to be slimmer or look different. It’s okay to have those thoughts. But I don’t want to change so drastically that I lose the person I’ve spent years becoming. If I change something about my appearance, I want it to be for the right reasons and at my own pace. My message is that you don’t need to look like anyone else. There’s no one like me, and there’s no one like you. Being a woman is already enough. Know what you carry, and use it well.

What have love and heartbreak taught you? I’m a romantic person. It’s in my DNA, and I can overdo it when it comes to love.

Experience hasn’t taken that away; it has taught me how to express love more wisely. Being soft, sweet and vulnerable can strengthen a relationship, but you mustn’t lose or hurt yourself in the process. After love and heartbreak, I remained optimistic that the love meant for me wouldn’t pass me by. I’m now in a relationship that feels healthy and fulfilling. I can be independent and still depend on my partner in meaningful ways. He plays an important role in my music business, and we understand each other’s public lives. I often describe myself as a flower. A healthy relationship should make you feel watered, cared for and able to grow, not dried out. For us, communication and transparency matter enormously.

Where do you see Demii OTD five years from now?

For the first time, I’m allowing myself to say this out loud: I see myself with a home and a solid base in Los Angeles, California, whether or not I’m there full-time. I don’t want to limit what God can do in my life. I can imagine being there with my husband, a child and family coming to visit. I dream of performing at the O2 Arena, Madison Square Garden, Terra Kulture in Lagos and major venues in Ibadan. But beautiful stages don’t have to be the biggest stages. Sometimes an intimate room gives you an experience a huge arena cannot. The honor is having people come together to listen to me. Nigeria is the starting point, and I want to take the music into the world.

What would make you say you have truly made it?

It won’t simply be a Grammy, a million streams or a particular number. I’d say I’ve made it if following music gives me the life I’ve dreamed of: a family, meaningful influence, opportunities to help my society and the ability to carry forward my mother’s legacy through our school business. I want to look back and see that coming home in April 2026 opened a remarkable new chapter. I want longevity. I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder or rush to a peak and then wonder what comes next. I want a life and a career that remain enjoyable, creative and full of possibility.

What impact and legacy do you hope to leave?

I want music to open doors to other opportunities. I see myself becoming a record-label owner, investor and businesswoman with interests in areas such as real estate, education and maybe even science. Music is a doorway, a key God has given me to open many doors. In ten or twenty years, I want a woman discovering my story to see someone truthful, determined and committed to making her life better than how it began. My early life wasn’t easy, and I want there to be evidence everywhere that I didn’t come here to waste my time. Music should never be treated as a waste of time. Independent artistes deserve love, respect, support, prayers and, frankly, financial backing. This work isn’t easy.

What can fans expect in 2027, and what would you like to tell them?

2026 has transformed me. Sometimes I look at myself and think, when did you become so gorgeous, mature and grown? I’m coming in even hotter in 2027. As long as the funding is there, I’d love to release music every month or every other month. I have an archive of songs waiting to be shared, and I want to put out the best of them. Expect collaborations, live performances and perhaps a few surprises. To my Dun Gang: you are amazing. When we’re in the same room, you know how to show up for your girl. Thank you for the love, support and visibility. Thank you to my team, my partner, my family and to myself for the determination to keep going. Above all, I thank God, the author and finisher of this story. If you’re discovering me now, you’re arriving at a beautiful time. I genuinely enjoy this version of myself, and I think we’re going to enjoy the journey together. See you on the next stage.