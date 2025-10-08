Why I resigned as Tinubu’s minister — Uche Nnaji breaks silence

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, said he stepped down from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet to safeguard his integrity and prevent distractions to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tribune Online reports that Nnaji resigned on Tuesday following controversies over his academic records and allegations of certificate forgery.

In a statement confirming his resignation, Nnaji said the decision came after “deep reflection and consultations with family, associates, and well-meaning Nigerians.”

He described his exit as a response to “an orchestrated, sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated, and malicious attacks” directed at him and his office.

“These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” he said.

Nnaji clarified that his resignation was not an admission of guilt but a step to uphold due process and respect judicial proceedings.

“My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice — not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just,” he stated.

He said he could not in good conscience allow “distractions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives” of the Tinubu administration, noting that his reputation was built over “five decades anchored on hard work, honour, and service to humanity.”

Nnaji, who was appointed in August 2023, thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and pledged his continued loyalty to the president’s vision for a “renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria.”

