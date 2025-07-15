ICYMI: Why I remain in PDP, but support coalition against Tinubu —Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, says his involvement in the coalition under the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) led by Senator David Mark is for the unity and progress of the country, not for any selfish interest.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, who made the clarification when he spoke to the Nigerian Tribune in the state capital, Dutse, said he fully supports the aim of the movement to unseat President Bola Tinubu based on patriotism and efforts to protect democracy.

He said any patriotic Nigerian, with the common man in his heart, should “make his contribution to defeat the present administration in order to save the country, particularly the ordinary people who have been thrown into hardship in every sector.”

Lamido reaffirmed his membership of the PDP, which he and other leaders founded and helped to build that has served the country and Nigerians well.

The former governor maintained that his duty is to render advice and guide for the betterment of the people and shape the future of Nigeria.

Lamido was at the PDP political gathering with the senator representing Jigawa South West, Senator Mustapha Khabeeb and the Jigawa chairman of the ADC, Alhaji Kabiru Hussaini. They used the opportunity to introduce him to the PDP members.

Commenting on the empowerment scheme held on the occasion, Lamido commended the lawmaker for making the state proud and promoting the values and principles of the PDP.

On his part, Senator Khabeeb said over 3000 constituents are to benefit from the empowerment with different items worth billions of Naira.

He reminded the people that the PDP government from 1999 to 2015 and particularly during the tenure of Lamido as governor between 2007- 2015, had a positive impact on the lives of the citizens of the state.

He claimed: “the PDP came with progress and developmental strides but today, the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has left the people with abject poverty.”

