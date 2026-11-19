Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed that he personally appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change his diplomatic posting from a European country to South Africa, a request the president eventually approved.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this while speaking at a dinner and reception hosted by the Nigerian High Commission and Consular Office in Pretoria after presenting his letters of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 13.

The former Minister of Aviation said he preferred South Africa because of the similarities between Nigeria and the country, adding that both nations had the potential to work together in advancing Africa’s interests.

“I was sent here by our president, President Bola Ahmed, president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria — 250 million strong, a massive country, resilient people with rich history, very proud people, hard-working people that love life and love their country passionately, and I’ve been sent to represent those people and our government in a country which is equally resilient, hard-working, decent, civilised, with an equally rich history and heritage, as we have,” he said.

He explained that his decision to seek a South African posting was deliberate, despite initially receiving an appointment to a European country.

“And that’s why I chose this country. I was initially posted to a European country, and I made an appeal to our president that I preferred to go to South Africa, which he graciously agreed to. So I find myself here,” he added.

Fani-Kayode was initially designated as Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany before his reassignment to South Africa in May.

He had previously disclosed that he approached the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to communicate his objections to the Germany posting.

According to the former minister, his reservations stemmed from “a number of personal reasons” and his extensive experience living in Europe. He said he would rather serve in South Africa, a country he had never visited but had long been interested in.

The diplomatic reshuffle also saw Ita Enang, who was initially nominated for South Africa, reassigned to Germany to take Fani-Kayode’s place.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian envoy said addressing concerns affecting Nigerians living in South Africa was among the priorities he had begun pursuing since assuming office.

He also weighed in on xenophobic attacks in the country, describing those responsible as a “tiny minority” who should not be seen as representative of the wider South African population, which he characterised as decent and welcoming.