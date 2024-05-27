Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold recently expressed his regret over making a song about an ex-girlfriend who broke his heart.

The song, “Damn Delilah,” from his debut album “About 30,” details his heartbreak from a manipulative relationship.

On the sixth anniversary of the album, Adekunle Gold shared the album cover on his X handle, captioning it, “Happy 6 years Anniversary to my beautiful piece of Art. #About30.”

A fan commented, “Delilah will never forget this album [laughing emoji],” to which Adekunle Gold replied, “She passed. Sometimes I feel bad for making that record.”

When another fan asked for the full story, Adekunle Gold recounted his painful experience.

He explained, “You people [stress emoji]. I have told the story many times. Anyways, I was in a relationship with a girl that had a boyfriend (I didn’t know).

“Me I don fall, but the babe dey play me. Long story short, one Saturday morning, I got a threat call from a random guy saying I should back off, I should never speak to his woman again.

“I called the babe immediately, she don block me everywhere. Lol. I got so heartbroken and made ‘Damn Delilah.'”

