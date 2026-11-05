Why I prioritise development over personal enrichment – Taraba council chairman

A Local Government Council chairman in Taraba State, Hon. Bako Benjamin, said on Thursday that community and human development were major challenges that inspired him to enter politics.

Hon. Bako, the executive chairman of Takum Local Government, told Nigerian Tribune in an interview that he prioritised development over personal enrichment to satisfy his conscience and fulfil his desire to transform the local government.

“My decision to venture into politics was to enable me an opportunity to create positive impact on citizens, especially for the rural communities. Becoming a council chairman is a dream come true to transform the local government and uplift the youth.

“Thank God, I am a local government chairman when the governor is also passionate about developing the state, and that is why I have been able to achieve these developmental feats.

“I would have resigned if the governor was preventing me from developing the local government, because my priority for development over personal enrichment is to satisfy the conscience and belief the citizens have in me”. Hon. Bako disclosed.

According to the council chairman, projects executed under his administration were targeted toward changing lives and to encourage revenue generation for the government.

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“The construction of Takum Ultra-Modern Main Market, which is 98.5 per cent complete, with 50 shops already ready for use, is expected to boost commercial activities and internally generated revenue.

“We have sponsored medical bills for more than 43 patients, including those who underwent surgeries at Rifkatu Hospital, Takum, while also providing ambulance support for emergency referrals.

“My administration has also facilitated the renovation of school facilities at Rimi, Commercial and Islamiya schools, provided furniture, and commenced the fencing of Commercial Secondary School.

“On youth empowerment, we facilitated employment and job opportunities for over 1000 young people across the local government institutions, private establishments, and vocational sectors. Other interventions include the provision of vehicles to strengthen security patrols, office accommodation for security agencies, and the development of the Takum International Cattle Market.

“We facilitated a WASH Development, a World Bank-assisted project in Angwan Makpa, and renovated boreholes at Kofai Ahmadu and the International Cattle Market along Takum–Wukari Road.

“All these projects are to satisfy the desire of transforming institutions and uplifting the standard of citizens in the local government”. Hon. Bako stated.

The council chairman thanked Governor Agbu Kefas, the elder statesman, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma, for always giving a nod to his developmental ideas and suggestions, which have enabled him to impact development in Takum and on the citizens