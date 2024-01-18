After much consultation, the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has announced that he is set to build a multi-million naira mosque in Lagos.

This announcement was made available to journalists in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Thursday.

Primate Ayodele who initially spoke about his plans for the mosque in December made it known that the reason behind his decision isn’t for self glorification but to eliminate religion and embrace humanity.

The renowned prophet explained that Jesus Christ didn’t preach religion but humanity therefore; it doesn’t matter whether one is a Christian or Muslim, We are first human before anything else.

Primate Ayodele further noted that being a religious fanatic will not make room for anyone in heaven but one’s contribution to humanity therefore, co-existing, cohabiting and showing love to everyone regardless of the differences is the greatest religion.

He also made it known that the Mosque will be without his interference because he will be handing it over to Muslim leaders after completion.

‘’I believe there is no religion in Heaven, there is nothing like Christian heaven or Muslim heaven. Religion was created by humans and it has been a source of great divide among humans. I don’t know the reason behind religion but it has done more harm than good to humanity.

‘’My decision to build a mosque is not for self-glorification but to eliminate religion and embrace humanity. Jesus Christ never preached religion, He taught us to show love to people and never asked for the religion of anyone before he healed them. Jesus Christ is my model and since he didn’t preach religion, it’s best that I follow HIM whom I serve. I am not a religious fanatic because it won’t take me to heaven. I believe co-existing, cohabiting and showing love to everyone is the greatest religion anyone can adopt.

‘’I have done wide consultation, I have spoken with leaders from the Muslim communities about my decision to build a massive mosque and their responses were enormously encouraging. I will build the mosque and hand it over to the Muslim leaders. Also, I will have no interference whatsoever in its operation.’’

“Primate Ayodele’s understanding about religion has never been about division.

“He has always shared that showing love to everyone is the greatest religion anyone can have. There are several Muslims that worship in his church; they are even allowed to wear their hijabs into the church premises.

“During fasting period, it is a tradition of Primate Ayodele to give provisions, live chickens, and food items to the Muslim community in his environment. Therefore, building a mosque is a step further to break the shackles of religion,” the statement further added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE